Law enforcement working together to monitor and thwart any potential post-election unrest

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday there were no major disturbances at polling locations on Election Day.

As the election continues across the country, the police department's Deployment Command Center is still up and running.

They say they understand that right now, all eyes are on Nevada and once the results come in, there could be issues from groups that are not happy with the results.


