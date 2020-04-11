Global  
 

Tropics Update 11/4/20 10 PM

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida
Tropics Update 11/4/20 10 PM
Eta weakens to a depression over Central America

Tracking The Tropics: Zeta Lashing Northern Yucatan Peninsula With Heavy Rain, High Winds

Tropical Storm Zeta continues to lash the northern portions of the Yucatan Peninsula with strong...
cbs4.com

What Might Happen To U.S.-Brazil Relations Under A President Biden

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been called the Trump of the Tropics. His environmental and...
NPR

Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Eta Expected To Become Hurricane Overnight

Tropical Storm Eta is expected to become a hurricane overnight, likely bringing life-threatening...
cbs4.com


Wayne_C_Hart

10 PM TROPICAL UPDATE What is #Eta up to? Well, it's weakening, but it's expected to go back into open water where it…

DanielJohnsonWx

10 PM TROPICAL UPDATE What is #Eta up to? Well, it's weakening, but it's expected to go back into open water where…

divasocials

The 10 pm update on #Eta is in and here's the latest. The models are struggling with where this storm may head as it's p…

TMainolfiWESH

The 10 pm update on #Eta is in and here's the latest. The models are struggling with where this storm may head as i…

wxprobrian

Wednesday 9PM Update: #Eta has weakened to a tropical depression but it is expected head back into the Caribbean, r…

WOKVNews

First Alert Weather Update: Milder... a few showers... eye on the tropics!

MikeFirstAlert

First Alert Weather Update: Milder... a few showers... eye on the tropics!

TropicsOut

Hurricane season 2020 update and discussion #tropics #tropicswx #tropicalwx #Eta


Tracking the Tropics | November 4 evening update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | November 4 evening update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:26Published
Tracking Eta [Video]

Tracking Eta

Tracking Eta into the weekend

Tracking Eta into the weekend
South Florida in cone of concern for Tropical Storm Eta [Video]

South Florida in cone of concern for Tropical Storm Eta

All of South Florida is now in the cone of concern for Tropical Storm Eta.

All of South Florida is now in the cone of concern for Tropical Storm Eta.