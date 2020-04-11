Tropics Update 11/4/20 10 PM

Wayne Hart RT @DanielJohnsonWx: 10 PM TROPICAL UPDATE What is #Eta up to? Well, it's weakening, but it's expected to go back into open water where it… 11 minutes ago

Daniel Johnson 10 PM TROPICAL UPDATE What is #Eta up to? Well, it's weakening, but it's expected to go back into open water where… https://t.co/tAOwpLctI4 48 minutes ago

divasocials RT @TMainolfiWESH: The 10 pm update on #Eta is in and here's the latest. The models are struggling with where this storm may head as it's p… 52 minutes ago

Tony Mainolfi The 10 pm update on #Eta is in and here's the latest. The models are struggling with where this storm may head as i… https://t.co/3AwOPv2eOq 59 minutes ago

Brian Alonzo Wednesday 9PM Update: #Eta has weakened to a tropical depression but it is expected head back into the Caribbean, r… https://t.co/fIId7ZXilL 1 hour ago

WOKV News RT @MikeFirstAlert: First Alert Weather Update: Milder... a few showers... eye on the tropics! @wokvnews #FirstAlertWx https://t.co/Bs6gD60… 7 hours ago