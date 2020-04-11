Tropics Update 11/4/20 10 PM

Wayne Hart RT @DanielJohnsonWx: 10 PM TROPICAL UPDATE
What is #Eta up to? Well, it's weakening, but it's expected to go back into open water where it… 11 minutes ago
Daniel Johnson 10 PM TROPICAL UPDATE
What is #Eta up to? Well, it's weakening, but it's expected to go back into open water where… https://t.co/tAOwpLctI4 48 minutes ago
divasocials RT @TMainolfiWESH: The 10 pm update on #Eta is in and here's the latest. The models are struggling with where this storm may head as it's p… 52 minutes ago
Tony Mainolfi The 10 pm update on #Eta is in and here's the latest. The models are struggling with where this storm may head as i… https://t.co/3AwOPv2eOq 59 minutes ago
Brian Alonzo Wednesday 9PM Update: #Eta has weakened to a tropical depression but it is expected head back into the Caribbean, r… https://t.co/fIId7ZXilL 1 hour ago
WOKV News RT @MikeFirstAlert: First Alert Weather Update: Milder... a few showers... eye on the tropics! @wokvnews #FirstAlertWx https://t.co/Bs6gD60… 7 hours ago
Mike Buresh First Alert Weather Update: Milder... a few showers... eye on the tropics! @wokvnews #FirstAlertWx https://t.co/Bs6gD60imm 7 hours ago
Tropics Out RT @mikeremaley1: Hurricane season 2020 update and discussion https://t.co/JbkqTaw8Sl via @YouTube #tropics #tropicswx #tropicalwx #Eta 7 hours ago
Tracking the Tropics | November 4 evening updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Tracking EtaTracking Eta into the weekend
South Florida in cone of concern for Tropical Storm EtaAll of South Florida is now in the cone of concern for Tropical Storm Eta.