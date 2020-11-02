Expert weighs in on why 2020 election may not look like 2000
Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Expert weighs in on why 2020 election may not look like 2000
As Americans await results from several key states in the race for the nation’s highest office, President Donald Trump’s legal team has filed lawsuits in multiple states claiming impropriety and laying the groundwork for a battle over the results.
A Congressional overhaul is underway in Westchester, Rockland and the Bronx, where three districts will get freshmen representatives. Each of them is replacing an influential member of the House, who..