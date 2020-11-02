As Americans await results from several key states in the race for the nation’s highest office, President Donald Trump’s legal team has filed lawsuits in multiple states claiming impropriety and laying the groundwork for a battle over the results.

Expert weighs in on why 2020 election may not look like 2000

CBS News contributor David Becker, an election law expert and the founder of the Center for Election...

President Trump suggested during a Florida rally early Monday that he may fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, the...