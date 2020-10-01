Clearwater man threatened to kill Gov. DeSantis, Florida senators and Trump supporters, police says

On Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis tried to vote in the 2020 elections. He learned his primary address had been changed without his consent. Investigators found his address had been changed through a web browser at a home in Naples, Florida. Anthony Guevara, 20, was arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Guevara was charged with altering a voter registration without consent and unauthorized access of a computer. DeSantis was ultimately able to vote in the election.
A new Reuters analysis reveals President Donald Trump actually performed better this year than he did in 2016, in counties where many have died from COVID-19. Results from 139 counties in 19 different states found that Trump made a 4% jump in votes in areas highly impacted by the coronavirus. According to HuffPost, Trump also won the majority of votes in states with the highest COVID-19 death rates, including Florida and Texas.
Democratic incumbent Charlie Crist visited a polling site Tuesday morning. He faces Anna Paulina Luna in the race for congress. Florida's 13th congressional district covers Pinellas County, including Clearwater and St. Pete
Pinellas County transportation leaders unveiled a big change in Clearwater on Monday. Engineers installed two new rapid flashing crosswalk signs where Nursery Road intersects with the Duke Energy Trail. It comes after a cyclist lost her life at the intersection in May 2019.
A man shot three teenaged boys on his lawn on Saturday, in Topeka, Kansas.
Newser reports the man shot them over Trump campaign signs. He claimed they had already stolen other pro-Trump signs from his..