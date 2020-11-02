Quarantine Checkpoints Set Up In New York As New Travel Rules Begin
Quarantine checkpoints were set up in New York on Wednesday as new travel rules begin in the city; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
New York Sets Up COVID Checkpoints For First Day Of New Out-Of-State Travel RulesNew Jersey is adding states to its quarantine list and New York has set up checkpoints on the first day of new travel rules; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
New Jersey Keeps 14-Day Quarantine Rule for Travelers As New York Shifts to COVID TestingAnyone who travels to New Jersey from a list of certain states is still required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.
New Coronavirus Quarantine Rules In New York StateThere are new details on what you should do if you plan to travel out of New York and back. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.