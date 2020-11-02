Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Quarantine Checkpoints Set Up In New York As New Travel Rules Begin

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:17s - Published
Quarantine Checkpoints Set Up In New York As New Travel Rules Begin

Quarantine Checkpoints Set Up In New York As New Travel Rules Begin

Quarantine checkpoints were set up in New York on Wednesday as new travel rules begin in the city; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

New York City’s New Quarantine Travel Rules Begin, New Jersey Adds States To Advisory List

New Jersey has added new states to its quarantine list and New York set up checkpoints Wednesday, the...
CBS 2 - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

New York Sets Up COVID Checkpoints For First Day Of New Out-Of-State Travel Rules [Video]

New York Sets Up COVID Checkpoints For First Day Of New Out-Of-State Travel Rules

New Jersey is adding states to its quarantine list and New York has set up checkpoints on the first day of new travel rules; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:48Published
New Jersey Keeps 14-Day Quarantine Rule for Travelers As New York Shifts to COVID Testing [Video]

New Jersey Keeps 14-Day Quarantine Rule for Travelers As New York Shifts to COVID Testing

Anyone who travels to New Jersey from a list of certain states is still required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 00:38Published
New Coronavirus Quarantine Rules In New York State [Video]

New Coronavirus Quarantine Rules In New York State

There are new details on what you should do if you plan to travel out of New York and back. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:12Published