Sarah McBride Becomes First Transgender State Senator In US History

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Sarah McBride Becomes First Transgender State Senator In US History
Delaware voters elected McBride.

Sarah McBride becomes first openly transgender state senator in the nation, elected in Delaware

As a state senator, Sarah McBride will also be the highest-ranking openly transgender official in the...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •UpworthyThe WrapDelawareonlineNewsmaxHNGN


Amy Schumer and Charlize Theron Congratulate Sarah McBride for Becoming First Transgender Senator

Congratulations are pouring in for Delaware's Sarah McBride for her historic election win that makes...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxHNGN


Sarah McBride, now America’s most powerful trans lawmaker, gives rousing acceptance speech after historic election win

Sarah McBride, the new Delaware state senator, gave a stirring acceptance speech on the message her...
PinkNews - Published


Historic winners of the 2020 election [Video]

Historic winners of the 2020 election

From New York to New Mexico, barriers were broken across America in historic election wins. Sarah McBride won her race for Delaware State Senate, making her the first openly transgender state senator.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:46Published
Hollywood Clings to Hope With #CountEveryVote, Amy Schumer Reacts to Sarah McBride Making History & More | THR News [Video]

Hollywood Clings to Hope With #CountEveryVote, Amy Schumer Reacts to Sarah McBride Making History & More | THR News

Hollywood clings to hope with stars tweeting #CountEveryVote and urging patience, Amy Schumer reacts to Delaware's Sarah McBride making history and Trevor Noah's 'The Daily Show' hosted a live..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:51Published
LGBTQ+ Stars React to First Transgender State Senator Sarah McBride | THR News [Video]

LGBTQ+ Stars React to First Transgender State Senator Sarah McBride | THR News

Sarah McBride made history Tuesday, becoming the first transgender state senator in the United States by besting a Republican opponent Steve Washington.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:42Published