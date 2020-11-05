ABC Vote 2020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

At 11...we continue to wait for results from election 2020.

The race for president still hasn't been called.

It shows where president donald trump and joe biden..

Now stand in the electoral vote count.

A total of 270 is needed to win.

Andrew dymburt has more, from washington, d.c.

Pkg as the votes are counted ?

A confident joe biden not declaring victory but says a win is within his reach.

Biden: i'm not here to declare that we've won, but i am here to report when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.

The former vice president says he?s ahead in wisconsin and michigan and feeling good about arizona and pennsylvania.

Biden: indeed senator harris and i are on track to win more votes than any ticket in the history of this country.

For president trump ?

On election night -- his team was building momentum--with wins in the all-important battleground states of florida and ohio.

Nats florida called nats ohio called but his window to win the white house for a second term -- could be closing.

With biden holding on to razor thins leads in several crucial states ?

Trump still has a path to victory--but that positive outcome -- now appears bit more daunting.

But trump ?

Like biden ?

Believes he?ll prevail.

Trump: we were getting ready to win this election.

Frankly, we did win this election.

We did win this election the race has not been called yet and trump is already readying for a fight.

The president meeting with aides inside the white house he hopes to hold ?

Filing lawsuits in michigan and georgia, demanding a recount in wisconsin and joining another in pennsylvania over ballot deadlines-- the white house press secretary telling fox news-- kayleigh: "let me start there by saying we're going to win outright, but should those three extra days of ballots matter, we believe will prevail at the supreme court" andrew dymburt tag: this delay was to be expected and could last another day or even longer as many states are still counting the record number of mail in ballots.

Andrew dymburt abc news washington.

