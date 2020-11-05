Conference USA announces new dates for USM's postponed games Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 6 minutes ago Conference USA announces new dates for USM's postponed games Earlier this season, the Southern Miss football team had to postpone two games due to COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Earlier this season, the- southern miss football team - had to postpone two games due t- covid-19. - today, conference u-s-a annouce- the re-scheduling of- those missed games against utep- and florida atlantic. - the golden eagles will travel t- el paso to face the - miners on december 5th. Game- time will be annoucned at a - later date. - u-s-m will conclude its regular- season the following- thursday on december 10th at- 5:30 p-m... where the golden- eagles will host their seventh- home game of the season-- only- the second time in program- history the team has played hos- 7 - times in a season.- -





You Might Like

Tweets about this WXXV 25 Earlier this season, the Southern Miss football team had to postpone two games due to COVID-19. https://t.co/3b9n4BvDD4 3 minutes ago Adrianfresh RT @AndyMorganTV: Conference USA announces reschedule dates for UTEP football: •Dec. 5, Southern Miss vs. UTEP •Dec. 12, North Texas vs.… 9 hours ago Michael Drew Kerekes RT @meridianstar: HATTIESBURG — Conference USA announced Wednesday the rescheduling of two Southern Miss football games that were postponed… 11 hours ago Meridian Star HATTIESBURG — Conference USA announced Wednesday the rescheduling of two Southern Miss football games that were pos… https://t.co/uaY2G9PYrH 11 hours ago Andy Morgan Conference USA announces reschedule dates for UTEP football: •Dec. 5, Southern Miss vs. UTEP •Dec. 12, North Texa… https://t.co/OynecWwa33 11 hours ago Brandon Sykes RT @ericcrawford: NEW | Louisville men's basketball announces field and dates for its "bubble" and an associated exempt event, the Wade Hou… 1 day ago Stock Titan $HBB Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company Announces Dates Of Its 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Release And Conferenc… https://t.co/U5nLYXzkLP 1 day ago Eric Crawford NEW | Louisville men's basketball announces field and dates for its "bubble" and an associated exempt event, the Wa… https://t.co/OahFsJ6Qri 1 day ago

