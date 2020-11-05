Conference USA announces new dates for USM's postponed games

Global  
 

Earlier this season, the Southern Miss football team had to postpone two games due to COVID-19.

- today, conference u-s-a annouce- the re-scheduling of- those missed games against utep- and florida atlantic.

- the golden eagles will travel t- el paso to face the - miners on december 5th.

Game- time will be annoucned at a - later date.

- u-s-m will conclude its regular- season the following- thursday on december 10th at- 5:30 p-m... where the golden- eagles will host their seventh- home game of the season-- only- the second time in program- history the team has played hos- 7 - times in a season.- -




