Conference USA announces new dates for USM's postponed games
Earlier this season, the Southern Miss football team had to postpone two games due to COVID-19.
Today, Conference USA announced the re-scheduling of those missed games against UTEP and Florida Atlantic.
The Golden Eagles will travel to El Paso to face the Miners on December 5th.
Game time will be announced at a later date.
USM will conclude its regular season the following Thursday on December 10th at 5:30 p.m., where the Golden Eagles will host their seventh home game of the season - only the second time in program history the team has played host 7 times in a season.