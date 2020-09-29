New Jersey Casino Commission Hears Testimony From Prospective Buyers Of Ballys Hotel And Casino Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:29s - Published 6 minutes ago New Jersey Casino Commission Hears Testimony From Prospective Buyers Of Ballys Hotel And Casino Rhode Island company Twin River Worldwide Holdings has a pending agreement to purchase the Caesars-owned property. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend