New Jersey Casino Commission Hears Testimony From Prospective Buyers Of Ballys Hotel And Casino
Rhode Island company Twin River Worldwide Holdings has a pending agreement to purchase the Caesars-owned property.
New Jersey Casino Commission Hears Testimony From Prospective Buyers Bally's Atlantic City Hotel & CasinoThe Rhode Island company is seeking approval.
Atlantic City Police Investigating After Man Falls To Death Inside Hard Rock Hotel & CasinoAccording to police, officers responded to the scene around 4:10 a.m. Monday.