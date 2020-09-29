Global  
 

New Jersey Casino Commission Hears Testimony From Prospective Buyers Of Ballys Hotel And Casino

Rhode Island company Twin River Worldwide Holdings has a pending agreement to purchase the Caesars-owned property.


