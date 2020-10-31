New Sheriff for Winnebago County

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 4 minutes ago

Steve Hepperly beating Michael Droessler to be named the new Winnebago County Sheriff.

"* or at least in winnebago county.

"* or at least in winnebago county.

Steve hepperly won last night's election against michael droessler.

Hepperly has been a deputy with the winnebago county sheriff's office for almost thirty years.

He'll be replacing sheriff dave peterson who is retiring.

Hepperly says he's looking forward to leading law enforcement in winnebago county.

we've got great staff, great guys and they all got great ideas and i'm going to be willing and open to listen to those.

We'll just attack it from a team effort and i think we can accomplish great things.

Hepperly also says the sheriff's office will be more transparent under his leadership ?

keeping the community