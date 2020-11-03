Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wisconsin counties set to begin canvassing

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Wisconsin counties set to begin canvassing

Wisconsin counties set to begin canvassing

Wisconsin counties are set to begin canvassing to further certify election results.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Wisconsin Playing Pivotal Role In Presidential Race [Video]

Wisconsin Playing Pivotal Role In Presidential Race

Wisconsin has been flipping back and forth between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden through the night. President Trump seems to be holding the latest lead for the longest, but..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:18Published
Swing Counties In Key Battleground State Of Wisconsin Could Help Decide 2020 Presidential Race [Video]

Swing Counties In Key Battleground State Of Wisconsin Could Help Decide 2020 Presidential Race

Outside of Illinois, there are a half a dozen states that could decide this presidential race, including our neighbors to the north in Wisconsin. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov explains why.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:05Published
More than half of voters in many Northeast Wisconsin counties voted early [Video]

More than half of voters in many Northeast Wisconsin counties voted early

Many voters cast their ballots via mail, dropbox or early in-person ahead of Election Day, according to data from Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:01Published