Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Champions League defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir was 'a punch in our stomach'

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has described Manchester United's Champions League defeatto Istanbul Basaksehir as "a punch in our stomach".

“The only way I know of –well, I hope the players as well – to respond is to get your act together forthe Everton game," he added.


