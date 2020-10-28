Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Champions League defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir was 'a punch in our stomach' PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published 24 seconds ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:58s - Published Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Champions League defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir was 'a punch in our stomach' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has described Manchester United's Champions League defeatto Istanbul Basaksehir as "a punch in our stomach". “The only way I know of –well, I hope the players as well – to respond is to get your act together forthe Everton game," he added. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this