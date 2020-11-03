Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Election coverage

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Election coverage
Election Coverage

If that will equate to record-breaking numbers.

In the shoals - the colbert county probate judge says there was record voter turnout today.

In addition to national and state races - there are several local races on the ballot there.

Waay 31's casey albritton is live now at a voting precinct in tuscumbia.

Casey how are lines looking out there?

Ive been out here for the last hour and there really hasn't been much of a line.

You can tell right now its pretty empty behind me.

But the colbert county probate judge daniel rosser tells me that wasn't the case this morning... he says voters were on average waiting for about an hour to vote!

He also says the voter turn out for this election in colbert county is easily surpassing any previous voter turn out numbers.

Rosser says the county received over 3 thousand absentee ballots... and they started counting those this morning.

I'll keep you updated on the results from the shoals as the evening continues.

Live in tuscumbia, casey albritton, waay




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Watch Newsmax TV's 'Vote for America' Coverage Today!

Newsmax TV and Newsmax.com will have continuous coverage of the 2020 election.All day we'll be...
Newsmax - Published

How To Watch Continuing Election Coverage Free On Newsy

How To Watch Continuing Election Coverage Free On Newsy Watch VideoTune in to Newsy for opinion-free news and analysis of the 2020 election results. Newsy...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •UpworthyThe Age


TV election coverage: Magic maps, cautious predictions and socially distanced anchor desks

Election Day coverage by broadcast and cable TV networks introduced admirable caution and detailed...
Upworthy - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Your Voice, Your Vote: An ABC News Special Report [Video]

Your Voice, Your Vote: An ABC News Special Report

ABC News coverage of the 2020 General Election continued for a second straight day as votes are still being counted in several key battleground states.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 53:34Published
530 Presidential Election Coverage 11.04.2020 [Video]

530 Presidential Election Coverage 11.04.2020

White house race between Biden and Trump. Andrew Dymburt Package.

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished
Winconsin flipping from red to blue [Video]

Winconsin flipping from red to blue

Let's take a look at how latest electoral college count is stacking up across the US. The Associated Press just called Wisconsin for Joe Biden. We kick off our team coverage with reporter Ryan Jenkins..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:52Published