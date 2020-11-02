Experts say delay in election results is not unusual
As we wait to find out who won the presidency, there are questions floating around: when will we know the election results.
Levi Ismail RT @NC5: Experts are reminding the public that initial results were projections that rely heavily on historical data and some of the votes… 5 hours ago
NewsChannel 5 Experts are reminding the public that initial results were projections that rely heavily on historical data and som… https://t.co/FK6c4JHQg8 6 hours ago
USA TODAY Politics As counting drags on, USA TODAY asked election experts across the country why these states still wait until the las… https://t.co/bRGwUcOgm5 15 hours ago
GovExec RT @courtneybuble: #Election2020 is not called yet for the president, but even with a delay in getting results, transition activities can c… 17 hours ago
Courtney #Election2020 is not called yet for the president, but even with a delay in getting results, transition activities… https://t.co/l9wOwAS41h 1 day ago
Stephanie Nye RT @BCWGlobal: Election experts warn it might take days or weeks to determine a final outcome.
Some major clues tonight could come from k… 1 day ago
BCW Global Election experts warn it might take days or weeks to determine a final outcome.
Some major clues tonight could co… https://t.co/NjFbiUrVTd 1 day ago
PublicSource Prepare yourself while it's still early in the day: Pennsylvania won’t see full results on election night. Experts… https://t.co/xv4A0O8W70 2 days ago
State Farm Arena In Georgia Floods Pausing Absentee Ballot CountingAbsentee ballot counting in Georgia was delayed by four hours on Tuesday.
The delay was caused by a water pipe that burst inside State Farm Arena, flooding the facility.
According to Business..