Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Posters wishing success for Kamala Harris seen in her native TN village

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:51s - Published
Posters wishing success for Kamala Harris seen in her native TN village

Posters wishing success for Kamala Harris seen in her native TN village

Posters wishing success for US vice-presidential candidate for Democratic party, Kamala Harris, put up in her native village Thulasenthirapuramin Tamil Nadu's Tiruvarur.

Kamala Harris is the running mate of US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the polls.

Villagers are also making rangoli in her native village hoping for her victory.

According to global news agency Associated Press, Joe Biden is 6 electoral votes away from reaching the 270-mark required to win presidency.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee

Montreal Mayor tweets out support for Biden/Harris which sparks blow back

 Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante's tweet in support of the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris campaign drew significant blow back on social media. ......
WorldNews
U.S. Senate seats flip in competitive races [Video]

U.S. Senate seats flip in competitive races

Democrats and Republicans battled for control of the U.S. Senate in half a dozen closely fought races on Wednesday. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:36Published

Tennessee Tennessee State in the central southeastern United States

US presidential polls: Biden wins 192 electoral votes, Trump crawling at 114 [Video]

US presidential polls: Biden wins 192 electoral votes, Trump crawling at 114

As votes for US presidential elections are being counter, President Donald Trump and Republican nominee has won states of Indiana, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, Arkansas, South Dakota, North Dakota, South Carolina, Alabama. Whereas, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has won New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland, Vermont, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington, Oregon, California and Illinois. Democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading Donald Trump in electoral votes. Biden has won 192 EVs against Trump's 114, till last update. Biden has won EVs-heavy California which gives 55 votes. A candidate needs 270 or more electoral votes to win presidency. According to polls, it is going to go down to the wire.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

'Vote and get home,' anxious voters say on Election Day

 She carefully planned a five-hour drive to the polling place in her Tennessee hometown to vote on Election Day. She considered the traffic, the weather, the..
WorldNews

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

CBS Evening News, November 4, 2020

 Biden projected to win swing states as Trump's chances narrow; Tropical Storm Eta targets Gulf Coast after lashing Nicaragua.
CBS News

In California: Uber wins big. Voters back privacy law. And will L.A. get a new D.A.?

 Plus: Biden wins the Golden State with a margin that may break a record
 
USATODAY.com

Pennsylvania's Senator Bob Casey weighs in on the presidential race in his state

 President Trump, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Americans from coast to coast are keeping a close eye on Pennsylvania, as the state works..
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Democrats pick up 2 Senate seats but path to take majority is narrow

 It may not be clear who has won control of the Senate until next year as Democrats hope to add to their ranks and retake the majority. CBS News chief..
CBS News

US election lessons from 2000: Don't trust the networks and never concede

 The last time the United States experienced quite such a close and controversial election was the 2000 race between Democrat Al Gore and Republican George W..
New Zealand Herald

Thiruvarur Thiruvarur Town in Tamil Nadu, India


Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu State in southern India

NGT widens ambit of firecracker pollution cases beyond NCR, notices to 18 states, UTs

 The green panel sought response from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka,..
IndiaTimes
US presidential polls: Locals in Kamala's ancestral TN village hope for her victory [Video]

US presidential polls: Locals in Kamala's ancestral TN village hope for her victory

Excited villagers of Thulasenthirapuram in Tiruvarur district, the ancestral village of US Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris, gathered to watch the US presidential poll results. So far, democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading Donald Trump in electoral votes. "She's a big inspiration. The younger generation understands the significance of her win in the world's biggest economy," said a native. Harris is the first Indian-American to be elected district attorney of San Francisco, the first South Asian American to become a US senator and if elected on November 3, she will be the first person of Indian descent to hold a major political office in the United States. A candidate needs 270 or more electoral votes to win presidency.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Posters in Tamil Nadu village as people pray for Kamala Harris win in US polls

As millions of US citizens queue up to vote for their next President and his deputy, the people of...
Mid-Day - Published

People in Kamala Harris' Indian ancestral village are performing special prayers for her victory

Residents in Kamala Harris' ancestral village in India have offered special prayers to wish her...
SBS - Published


Tweets about this

tushar2486

तुषार महेन्द्र शर्मा🇮🇳🇮🇳 RT @ANI: #USElections2020: Posters wishing success for US vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris put up in her native village Thulasendr… 5 minutes ago

ChaudhariFensi

fensi Chaudhari RT @tv9gujarati: Posters wishing success for US vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris put up in her native village Thulasendrapuram, Ta… 7 minutes ago

tv9gujarati

tv9gujarati Posters wishing success for US vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris put up in her native village Thulasendrapu… https://t.co/WYfX2WOAVF 45 minutes ago

moneycontrolcom

moneycontrol #USElectionswithMC | Posters up in many parts of Thulasenthirapuram wishing Kamala Harris success, with locals hold… https://t.co/61PMsdCrA4 1 hour ago

RamanPa93849244

Raman Pathak People of Thulasenthirapuram in Tamil Nadu are praying for the success of Kamala Harris, Democratic vice-presidenti… https://t.co/JZxGmvAkZT 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Why was paneer tikka trending ahead of US Elections ? | Oneindia NEws [Video]

Why was paneer tikka trending ahead of US Elections ? | Oneindia NEws

A day before the US Presidential Elections, paneer tikka was trending on Twitter. Why is that? Well, a tweet by Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal of her 'comfort cooking' and choice of dish..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:14Published
US Election | ‘God help America if Trump…’: Kamala Harris’ roots for Biden win [Video]

US Election | ‘God help America if Trump…’: Kamala Harris’ roots for Biden win

Gopalan Balachandran, uncle of Democrats Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris expects former vice president Biden to win the election, adding that the state of Florida holds significance in this..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:50Published
Alicia Keys supports vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris with powerful U.S. Election Day video [Video]

Alicia Keys supports vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris with powerful U.S. Election Day video

Alicia Keys tried to help Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris win a few extra votes on Election Day by releasing a new video featuring the politician on the campaign trail.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published