Posters wishing success for Kamala Harris seen in her native TN village

As votes for US presidential elections are being counter, President Donald Trump and Republican nominee has won states of Indiana, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, Arkansas, South Dakota, North Dakota, South Carolina, Alabama. Whereas, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has won New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland, Vermont, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington, Oregon, California and Illinois. Democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading Donald Trump in electoral votes. Biden has won 192 EVs against Trump's 114, till last update. Biden has won EVs-heavy California which gives 55 votes. A candidate needs 270 or more electoral votes to win presidency. According to polls, it is going to go down to the wire.
Excited villagers of Thulasenthirapuram in Tiruvarur district, the ancestral village of US Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris, gathered to watch the US presidential poll results. So far, democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading Donald Trump in electoral votes. "She's a big inspiration. The younger generation understands the significance of her win in the world's biggest economy," said a native. Harris is the first Indian-American to be elected district attorney of San Francisco, the first South Asian American to become a US senator and if elected on November 3, she will be the first person of Indian descent to hold a major political office in the United States. A candidate needs 270 or more electoral votes to win presidency.
A day before the US Presidential Elections, paneer tikka was trending on Twitter. Why is that? Well, a tweet by Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal of her 'comfort cooking' and choice of dish..