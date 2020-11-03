Posters wishing success for Kamala Harris seen in her native TN village

Posters wishing success for US vice-presidential candidate for Democratic party, Kamala Harris, put up in her native village Thulasenthirapuramin Tamil Nadu's Tiruvarur.

Kamala Harris is the running mate of US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the polls.

Villagers are also making rangoli in her native village hoping for her victory.

According to global news agency Associated Press, Joe Biden is 6 electoral votes away from reaching the 270-mark required to win presidency.