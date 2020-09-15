Global  
 

Britons hit the town ahead of second lockdown

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published
People all over the country have made the most of their final night of freedombefore the nation's second national lockdown comes into force.

Restaurants andbars from London to Leeds were packed out on Wednesday night ahead of lockdownrestrictions commencing at 12.01 on Thursday morning.

The restrictions willlast until December 2.


British people British people Citizens of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, British Overseas Territories, Crown Dependencies, and their descendants

Photographing 'black Britons who've broken the glass ceiling'

 Photographer John Ferguson says he is "proud" to have his work shown on the streets of his hometown.
BBC News

Brit accused of spying on 772 people via webcam CCTV software tells court he'd end his life if extradited to US

 A Briton is reportedly fighting extradition to the United States after deploying webcam malware onto hundreds of women's laptops so he could spy on them..
WorldNews
Specially decorated Black History Month postboxes to honour black Britons [Video]

Specially decorated Black History Month postboxes to honour black Britons

Some of the nation’s landmark red postboxes have been painted black to honourblack Britons past and present, including Sir Lenny Henry and nursing pioneerMary Seacole. Royal Mail said four postboxes – in London, Glasgow, Cardiff andBelfast – have been painted black with gold trim as part of Black HistoryMonth in October.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published
Around 695,000 jobs lost since March as unemployment rises [Video]

Around 695,000 jobs lost since March as unemployment rises

Around 695,000 UK workers have been removed from the payrolls of Britishcompanies since March when the coronavirus lockdown began, according toofficial figures. Britain's unemployment rate rose to 4.1% in the three monthsto July. The rising total of jobless Britons has mainly been put down to thecoronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Former All Black Zinzan Brooke helps lead emotional haka to farewell slain Kiwi cop in London

 Former All Black Zinzan Brooke helped lead a haka after the funeral for former Kiwi cop Sergeant Matt Ratana, who was gunned down by a suspect while under arrest..
New Zealand Herald

Banned pro-Khalistan organisation threatens to disrupt Delhi-London flights, security tightened at IGI Airport

 A senior police official further said that a meeting was held between officials of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Air India, and Delhi International..
DNA
Shoppers in London prepare for second lockdown [Video]

Shoppers in London prepare for second lockdown

Londoners head to the shops as England prepares for a second national lockdown. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:11Published
Delhi's IGI Airport receives threat call, security tightens [Video]

Delhi's IGI Airport receives threat call, security tightens

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on November 04 received threat call against two London-bound Air India flights which are scheduled for November 05. Indira Gandhi International Airport, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajeev Ranjan ensured that security has been tightened. Rajeev Ranjan said, "We have got inputs that Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has threatened that two Air India flights scheduled for London tomorrow won't be allowed to operate. We have had a meeting with all the stakeholders. The security has been tightened. This airport is already a sensitive place therefore the security is always ensured here but considering the threat the security has been tightened even more."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published

