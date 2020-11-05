Medford health officials react to Measure 110

Video Credit: KDRV - Published 1 minute ago

Some Medford health officials say they're pleased that voters approved Measure 110, which reclassifies possession of small amounts of certain drugs as a civil violation

Oregonians approved a measure that would radically change how the state handles drug addiction.

59 percent voted yes othat's ou2 million votes.

In other ballot measures, oregon became the first state in the u.s. to decriminalize drug possession.

Measure 110 reclassifies possession of small amounts of drugs as a civil violation.

It focuses on a health-based, treatment-over-punishment approach to dealing with addicition.

The measure will allow people to pay a fine or have it waived by participating in treatment and recovery programs. local health experts say this is a step in the right direction for oregonians.

"i think that every patient that has a struggle with addiction is impacting a family and a community around them.

So i do think this will have a wonderful effect, um, in oregon."

