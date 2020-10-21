Global  
 

Results Come In For California Propositions

Results Come In For California Propositions
Proposition 15 was defeated by voters, but Propositions 14 and 19 were approved.

California Proposition 17 to let parolees vote: live results

California is voting on Proposition 17, a measure to allow formerly incarcerated individuals serving...
Gig Workers With Uber, Lyft To Be Considered Independent Contractors After Voters Appear To Approve Proposition 22 [Video]

Gig Workers With Uber, Lyft To Be Considered Independent Contractors After Voters Appear To Approve Proposition 22

Following a multi-million dollar ad blitz by app-based companies, California voters approved Proposition 22 on Tuesday night, according to the latest voter count. Tina Patel reports.

California Prop 19 Means Different Things to Different Homeowners [Video]

California Prop 19 Means Different Things to Different Homeowners

On the ballot this year is a proposition that says it will help wildfire victims and change state property tax policy. Susie Steimle reports. (10-23-20)

Proposition 18 explained [Video]

Proposition 18 explained

Of the 12 statewide propositions now being decided by California voters, Proposition 18 may be the simplest.

