NYPD Arrest At Least 30 People

At least 30 people were arrested in lower Manhattan during protests as states are still tallying election results.

Some protesters had set fires and clashed with police, Business Insider reported.

Protests have erupted across the country to demand a fair count of votes as several states await tallies.

These tallies will determine who will win the 2020 presidential election.

The protests started following President Donald Trump's re-election campaign said they would file lawsuits.

The lawsuits would be to stop vote counts in several states where votes are underway.