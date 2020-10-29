Ivory Coast unrest over disputed election increases
Rival factions have been fighting since weekend elections that brought President Alassane Ouattara back to power.
Ivory Coast’s Ouattara declared presidential election winner with 95 percent of vote
Ivory Coast votes for president after unrestIvory Coast went to the polls despite opposition calls for a boycott and weeks of clashes. President Alassane Ouattara wants a third term, his opponents are crying foul. Lucy Fielder reports.
Ivory Coast risks status as business hub amid fears of unrestThe country was seen as the best business destination in the region, but the upcoming election has sparked fears that political rivalries could again boil over into violence.