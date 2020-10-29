Global  
 

Ivory Coast unrest over disputed election increases

Ivory Coast unrest over disputed election increases

Rival factions have been fighting since weekend elections that brought President Alassane Ouattara back to power.


In Ivory Coast, two supporters of minister killed in clash

 Two supporters of an Ivory Coast minister have been killed in a clash near his home in the central town of Toumodi after President Alassane Ouattara was..
Ivory Coast’s Ouattara declared presidential election winner with 95 percent of vote [Video]

Ivory Coast’s Ouattara declared presidential election winner with 95 percent of vote

Ivory Coast’s electoral commission confirms Ouattara’s landslide bid for third term [Video]

Ivory Coast’s electoral commission confirms Ouattara’s landslide bid for third term

Ivory Coast’s turnout confirms Ouattara’s landslide win despite opposition’s refusal to recognise [Video]

Ivory Coast’s turnout confirms Ouattara’s landslide win despite opposition’s refusal to recognise

Ivory Coast votes for president after unrest [Video]

Ivory Coast votes for president after unrest

Ivory Coast went to the polls despite opposition calls for a boycott and weeks of clashes. President Alassane Ouattara wants a third term, his opponents are crying foul. Lucy Fielder reports.

Ivory Coast risks status as business hub amid fears of unrest [Video]

Ivory Coast risks status as business hub amid fears of unrest

The country was seen as the best business destination in the region, but the upcoming election has sparked fears that political rivalries could again boil over into violence.

