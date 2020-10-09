2021 Mazda CX-3 Interior Design

The Mazda CX-3 is a small SUV whose bold, edgy Kodo looks attract widespread appeal rather than polarising, whose go-anywhere flexibility is crossover at its best, and whose driving dynamics channel the spirit of the MX-5 roadster.

Lightweight Skyactiv Technology gives the vehicle an unmatched liveliness on the road yet remarkable sophistication for its class.

It’s smart, too, dynamically sending the clean diesel or petrol power where it is needed on all-wheel drive models.

The optimised version of G-Vectoring Control – Mazda’s clever torque vectoring system – adds extra stability while also preventing driver fatigue.

Numerous available features like the MZD Connect multimedia system, full-colour head-up display, and state-of-the-art active safety technology such as the newest editions of Advanced Smart City Brake Support (Advanced SBCS) and Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) only add distinct value to an already attractive package.

Together with the ergonomic interior and subtly upscale furnishings, it’s a genuine all-rounder.