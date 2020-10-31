Global  
 

The US Breaks Record With 103,000 New Daily COVID-19 Cases

The US reportedly surpassed 103,000 COVID-19 new daily infections on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 Tracking Project reported the cases, according to Business Insider.

Experts have warned the US is entering the "deadliest" wave of the pandemic as cold weather sets in.

People have begun hunkering down indoors but close to 9.5 million Americans are already infected.

Adding to that, over 233,650 have died from the mysterious virus.

The new 103,000 cases is the highest single-day count so far.

However, health experts and medical officials warn that the most deadly wave is still yet to come.


