EJ Espresso: Delhi-NCR under blanket of haze; Mira Nair's son creates history

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:02s
EJ Espresso: Delhi-NCR under blanket of haze; Mira Nair's son creates history

EJ Espresso: Delhi-NCR under blanket of haze; Mira Nair's son creates history

Delhi/NCR breathless under blanket of haze.

Record 6,800 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours in Delhi.

US polls outcome unlikely to impact ties, says foreign secy Shringla.

And Mira Nair's 'socialist' son creates history, wins NY Assembly seat.

All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.


Mira Nair Mira Nair

A Suitable Boy- Review | Tabu, Ishaan Khattar, Tanya Maniktala| Mira Nair | Netflix [Video]

A Suitable Boy- Review | Tabu, Ishaan Khattar, Tanya Maniktala| Mira Nair | Netflix

Mira Nair’s Netflix show A Suitable Boy brings Vikram Seth’s novel of the same name on screen. Starring Tanya Maniktala, Ishaan Khattar and Tabu in lead, the show the show boasts of talented names like Ram Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Verma, Rasika Duggal, Namit Das, Danesh Razvi, Shahana Goswami, and Vinay Pathak playing in supporting roles. It is set in post-partition India and showcases the life of a young girl torn between family and her new romance. Here’s our review of A Suitable Boy:

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:33Published
Ishaan Khatter on whether India has changed since the days of A Suitable Boy [Video]

Ishaan Khatter on whether India has changed since the days of A Suitable Boy

Director Mira Nair is known for asking her actors to do one extra take 'for love'. Stars of the BBC and Netflix's new miniseries A Suitable Boy -- Ishaan Khatter, Ram Kapoor and Shubham Saraf -- talk about their favourite 'one for love' takes, and whether or not they feel India has evolved in the seven-plus decades since independence.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 15:22Published

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Delhi-NCR Pollution: CM अरविंद केजरीवाल का बड़ा ऐलान, दिल्ली मे [Video]

Delhi-NCR Pollution: CM अरविंद केजरीवाल का बड़ा ऐलान, दिल्ली मे

राजधानी दिल्ली के लोग कोरोना वायरस के दिन प्रतिदिन रिकॉर्ड तोड़ नए मामलों और दमघोंटू अबोहवा के प्रदूषण 'जहर' की वजह से पहले ही काफी दिक्कतों का सामना कर रहे थे अब आसमान में धुएं जैसी चादर ने और बेहाल कर दिया है। बुधवार को दोपहर बाद से आसमान को धुएं की घनी चादर छायी रही जिससे दृश्यता पर भी असर पड़ा। गुरुवार की सुबह भी यही हाल नजर आया। दिल्ली की हवा आज 'बेहद खराब' से 'गंभीर' श्रेणी में रही है। कल सुबह दिल्ली में हवा की गुणवत्ता में आंशिक सुधार से कुछ राहत मिली थी किंतु चंद घंटों में ही यह गायब हो गई और हवा पहले से भी अधिक दूषित हो गई।

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:13Published

No relief to Delhiites from poisonous air as capital turns into gas chamber

 A layer of smoky haze lingered over Delhi-NCR as air quality index (AQI) continues to remain in the 'very poor' and 'severe' category in several areas.
DNA
Shimla-Delhi bus services resume amid COVID-19 [Video]

Shimla-Delhi bus services resume amid COVID-19

Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) started Shimla-Delhi bus services, months after it was stopped amid COVID-19 pandemic. Buses are sanitised and masks are mandatory due to coronavirus. Ramanand Thakur, in-charge of HRTC said, "Only 5 buses from Shimla to Delhi are being run as of now. All precautions are being taken, all buses are being sanitised. All staff and passengers are wearing masks. This is festive season so passengers and we will be benefitted." The inter-state bus services in Delhi started from Nov 04.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:57Published

Harsh Vardhan Shringla Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Say no to debt-trap diplomacy: Harsh Shringla

 As China's BRI continues to provoke allegations of debt-trap diplomacy, India has again underscored the significance of sustainable and transparent..
IndiaTimes

In Germany, Foreign Secretary Shringla highlights common fight against terrorism, joint strategy on Indo-Pacific

 During his meetings with German interlocutors in Berlin, Foreign Secretary told that India is "stunned by the recent terror attacks in France" and these are..
DNA

MEA to brief foreign envoys on India's COVID-19 response, vaccine development on Nov 6

 India will be briefing foreign envoys and diplomats based in Delhi next week in a mega exercise on its COVID-19 action plan. The briefing will be done by India's..
DNA

New York State Assembly New York State Assembly Lower house of the New York State Legislature


A Suitable Boy: Tanya Maniktala and Danesh Razvi on playing an interfaith couple [Video]

A Suitable Boy: Tanya Maniktala and Danesh Razvi on playing an interfaith couple

Stars of Mira Nair and Netflix's A Suitable Boy -- Tanya Maniktala, Namit Das, Mikhail Sen and Danesh Razvi -- talk to Hindustan Times about standing out in a sprawling cast, and in what ways they..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 13:06Published