EJ Espresso: Delhi-NCR under blanket of haze; Mira Nair's son creates history

Shimla-Delhi bus services resume amid COVID-19



Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) started Shimla-Delhi bus services, months after it was stopped amid COVID-19 pandemic. Buses are sanitised and masks are mandatory due to coronavirus. Ramanand Thakur, in-charge of HRTC said, "Only 5 buses from Shimla to Delhi are being run as of now. All precautions are being taken, all buses are being sanitised. All staff and passengers are wearing masks. This is festive season so passengers and we will be benefitted." The inter-state bus services in Delhi started from Nov 04.

