EJ Espresso: Delhi-NCR under blanket of haze; Mira Nair's son creates history

Mira Nair’s Netflix show A Suitable Boy brings Vikram Seth’s novel of the same name on screen. Starring Tanya Maniktala, Ishaan Khattar and Tabu in lead, the show the show boasts of talented names like Ram Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Verma, Rasika Duggal, Namit Das, Danesh Razvi, Shahana Goswami, and Vinay Pathak playing in supporting roles. It is set in post-partition India and showcases the life of a young girl torn between family and her new romance. Here’s our review of A Suitable Boy:
Director Mira Nair is known for asking her actors to do one extra take 'for love'. Stars of the BBC and Netflix's new miniseries A Suitable Boy -- Ishaan Khatter, Ram Kapoor and Shubham Saraf -- talk about their favourite 'one for love' takes, and whether or not they feel India has evolved in the seven-plus decades since independence.
राजधानी दिल्ली के लोग कोरोना वायरस के दिन प्रतिदिन रिकॉर्ड तोड़ नए मामलों और दमघोंटू अबोहवा के प्रदूषण 'जहर' की वजह से पहले ही काफी दिक्कतों का सामना कर रहे थे अब आसमान में धुएं जैसी चादर ने और बेहाल कर दिया है। बुधवार को दोपहर बाद से आसमान को धुएं की घनी चादर छायी रही जिससे दृश्यता पर भी असर पड़ा। गुरुवार की सुबह भी यही हाल नजर आया। दिल्ली की हवा आज 'बेहद खराब' से 'गंभीर' श्रेणी में रही है। कल सुबह दिल्ली में हवा की गुणवत्ता में आंशिक सुधार से कुछ राहत मिली थी किंतु चंद घंटों में ही यह गायब हो गई और हवा पहले से भी अधिक दूषित हो गई।
Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) started Shimla-Delhi bus services, months after it was stopped amid COVID-19 pandemic. Buses are sanitised and masks are mandatory due to coronavirus. Ramanand Thakur, in-charge of HRTC said, "Only 5 buses from Shimla to Delhi are being run as of now. All precautions are being taken, all buses are being sanitised. All staff and passengers are wearing masks. This is festive season so passengers and we will be benefitted." The inter-state bus services in Delhi started from Nov 04.