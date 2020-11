Latino voters setting record numbers in Nevada 2020 election Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:34s - Published 2 minutes ago The Hispanic vote has become a big player in the 2020 election. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend HISPANICS CAST THEIR BALLOTSSTATEWIDE..THOSE WITH THE "WIN JUSTICECOALTION" SAY...MORE WILL BE REVEALED ABOUTVOTER TURNOUT IN THE COMINGWEEKS.."IN THE FOLLOWING WEEKS, I'MSURE WE ARE GOING TO BE ABLETO SEE THAT LATINOS CAME OUTAND SHOWED OUT AND WE AREMAKING THE DECISIONS THAT WEFEEL ARE THE BEST FOR OURCOMMUNITY."SEVERAL LOCAL GROUPS BELIEVE...VOTING EDUCATION ANDREGISTRATION MAY HAVE BROUGHTHISPANIC VOTERS TO THE POLLS INRECORD NUMBERS...WE'LL BE RIGHT BACK WITH ANUPDATE ON THE PRESIDENTIALELECTION..







