BJP leaders should meet Naik's family before backing Arnab Goswami: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut reacted on Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami's arrest in a 2018 suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother.

He said that before protesting for Goswami, BJP's cabinet ministers and its leaders in Maharashtra should meet Naik's family and understand the pain from which they went through in past two years.

Raut backed Maharashtra Police by asserting Police is independent for the investigation and he assured that there will be no injustice to anyone.

Recently, Anvay Naik's wife and daughter thanked Maharashtra Police for the action in the case and hoped for justice.

Naik killed himself in 2018 and named Arnab Goswami and two others in his suicide note.


Explained: The 2018 Anvay Naik suicide case that led to Arnab Goswami’s arrest

A big political war has broken out over the arrest of Arnab Goswami in a 2018 suicide case. A 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik had died by suicide, while his mother was also found dead at their home. In the suicide note , Naik had alleged he was being forced to take this step as he was not paid dues collectively amounting to Rs 5.40 crore by Goswami and two others. Naik was the managing director of Concorde Designs Private Limited, which rendered services for Republic TV. Along with Republic channel, Naik had dues with two other companies namely Smartworks and IcastX/Skimedia. Anvay Naik’s wife then lodged a complaint with Alibaug police against Arnab Goswami, Feroz Shaikh and Nitish Sarda for allegedly abetting their suicide. Later in April 2019, the police closed the case and cvited a lack of evidence against the accused for doing so. The case was taken up after a video posted by the late interior designer’s wife was retweeted by the Maharashtra Home Minister who promised justice for the family. Watch the full video for all the details.

Congress's Vinay Kulkarni detained by CBI over BJP leader's murder in 2016

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has detained former Karnataka minister Vinay Kulkarni on November 05 from Dharwad. Kulkarni has been taken into custody for interrogation in connection with 2016 murder case of BJP leader Yogesh Gowda.

‘BJP will form govt with two-thirds majority in West Bengal’: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the Mamata government during his visit to West Bengal. Shah accused the TMC government of blocking central schemes meant for the poor sections of the society and declared that BJP would form government in the state with a 2/3 majority after the next assembly elections. ‘Benefits of more than 80 schemes of the Central government for poor and tribals are blocked by the Mamata government. I would like to tell Mamata Banerjee that if she perceives that she can stop BJP by these moves then it is her misconception,’ Shah said. ‘The aid that the Central government has committed to the poor people of West Bengal has not reached them. In the tribal areas also this is the case. The poor families are also not getting health services of Rs 5 lakhs under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Even the farmers are not getting Rs 6,000 every year,’ the Home Minister added. Watch the full video for all the details.

New case against Arnab Goswami: FIR for resisting cops during arrest

A fresh case was filed against Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami, hours after his arrest. Maharashtra police accused Goswami of resisting arrest and invoked Sections 353, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against him in the new First Information Report (FIR). He was arrested by police on November 4 in an abetment to suicide case. Interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud were found dead in May 2018. In an alleged suicide note, Goswami was named along with two other people - Feroz Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda. They were accused of not paying Naik dues worth Rs 5.4 crore. The Bharatiya Janata Party has come out in Goswami's support, accusing the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra of political vendetta. Watch the full video for more.

'I have been beaten by police', says Arnab as he brought to Alibaug Police Station

Heavy police is deployed outside Alibaug Police station on Nov 04 as Chief Editor of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami was brought here by police. Goswami said, "I have been beaten by the police." Mumbai Police has detained him today. Arnab alleged Mumbai Police assaulted his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son and wife. While Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh said, "No one is above the law. Maharashtra Police will work as per the law."

Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday said that "the government (is) trying to put me in jail" after a complaint was filed against the actor at a Mumbai court for "spreading hate and breaking the brotherhood, integrity of the country" through "provoking hate speeches" given by her. The actor took to Twitter and said, "I worship people like Savarkar, Neta Bose and Rani of Jhansi. Today the government trying to put me in jail that makes me feel confident of my choices, waiting to be in jail soon n go through same miseries my idols were subjected to, it will give a meaning to my life, Jai Hind." The complainant, a Mumbai based lawyer, advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, has accused Ranaut of attacking not just the Maharashtra Police, and government in connection with the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, but of also "promoting enmity amongst our country people for her political gain". Following the post on the micro-blogging site, the 'Queen' actor posted another tweet in which she tagged Aamir Khan. "As Rani Laxmibai's fort was broken, my house was demolished, just as Savarkar Ji was put in jail for rebellion, all efforts are being made to send me to jail too, can some one ask from the Intolerance Gang how much they have suffered in this intolerant [email protected]_khan,"

Watch: BJP workers clash with Police in Howrah after death of party worker

A scuffle broke out between West Bengal's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and Police in Bagnan area of Howrah district, on October 29. BJP was agitating against death of a party worker who succumbed to his gunshot injuries on October 28. BJP workers alleged that he was shot at by All India Trinamool Congress' worker. The political party had also called for a 12-hour bandh in Howrah.

Man accused of dragging cop on car's bonnet apprehended in Jabalpur

Police apprehended and took procession of the man who is accused of dragging a police officer on his car's bonnet in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. The Police personnel was dragged on the car's bonnet in Jabalpur on Oct 26. The accused will be produced in the court.

Arnab Goswami arrested: From Amit Shah to Sanjay Raut l Who said what

A big political war has erupted over the arrest of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami. Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the Maharashtra government and said that they have shamed democracy yet again...

Our govt never takes revenge: Sanjay Raut after Arnab's arrest by Mumbai Police

On alleged assault on Chief Editor of Republic TV Arnab Goswami by Mumbai Police, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra government has not taken any revenge. "Maharashtra government..

Mehbooba should be arrested and sent to Andaman for 10 years: Sanjay Raut on her remark over Article 370

Maharashtra government led-Shiv Sena party leader, Sanjay Raut slammed Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party's (JKPDP) chief, Mehbooba Mufti over her remark on Article 370. "Be it Farooq Abdullah..

