Congress questions EVMs only when it's losing: Chirag on Rahul Gandhi's remark

LJP president Chirag Paswan slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over latter's remarks against EVM, saying the party questions the credibility of EVMs only when it is losing an election.
"I will not comment on his statement, but whenever Congress or Grand Alliance people question the EVM, it means that they have accepted their defeat because they do not raise these questions where their government is formed," said Chirag over Rahul Gandhi on not afraid of Modi voting machine.
Ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly by-polls results, former chief minister of state and senior Congress leader, Kamal Nath on November 06 alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are engaging in horse-trading yet again in the state as they realised that they're going to suffer a massive defeat. He said, "MP voters whole-heartedly voted for truth in recently concluded by-elections for 28 seats. Since BJP has realised that they're going to suffer a massive defeat, so they are engaging in horse-trading yet again. Many independent MLAs have been approached. By-polls for 28 assembly seats were concluded in MP on November 03. The result will be declared on November 10.
Bhopal administration demolished Congress MLA Arif Masood's IPS college building on November 05. Municipal Corporation has taken this action on the basis of illegal construction. Bulldozer was opened at a portion of the building in the catchment area. Building Permission Section's Assistant Engineer said, "District court has issued stay on the main building. Apart from that, we demolished construction done on 12,000 sq ft without permission." MLA Arif Masood had mobilized against the French President at Iqbal Maidan in Bhopal. Police had registered an FIR against 7 including legislator Arif Masood for inciting religious sentiments.
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij took a jibe on Rahul Gandhi's EVM statement and called him a 'kid' while his statement 'bizarre'. Anil Vij said, "It cannot be predicted what Rahul Gandhi ends up speaking. The voting machine belongs to the election commission, Rahul Gandhi is a kid therefore he doesn't know which thing belongs to whom. Therefore such statements are bizarre." During a rally in Bihar, Rahul Gandhi had renamed EVM as MVM meaning 'Modi Voting Machine.'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a gathering during his election rally in Bihar's Araria ahead of final round of voting for state Assembly. Rahul Gandhi took a jibe on the Electronic Voting Machine and called it 'MVM' meaning Modi Voting Machine. Rahul Gandhi said, "EVM is not EVM, but MVM - Modi Voting Machine. But, this time in Bihar, the youth is angry. So be it EVM or MVM, 'Gathbandhan' will win."
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'last election' remark jolted the political lane today. National President of Lok Janshakti Party Chirag Paswan reacted on the same and slammed him by saying that he won't let Kumar leave from corruption probe after announcing his retirement. "He can definitely take retirement but if he found guilty in the probe so he will definitely go to jail," he said. "If a leader runs away from the battlefield what will his people do? If he thinks that with this he will be able to escape a corruption investigation, then I won't let it happen. If he's found guilty, he will have to go to jail," said Paswan.
Janta Dal(United) Parsa constituency candidate Chandrika Rai along with his family cast vote in Bihar's Chhapra on November 03. Addressing mediapersons, he slammed LJP chief Chirag Paswan for his statement in which he said 'Nitish Kumar won't become CM again' and said that Junior Paswan is unaware of ground realities as he belongs to 5-star culture. "Chirag Paswan stays in Delhi, he isn't aware of ground realities. He wears nice clothes and belongs to 5-star culture. He doesn't know ground realities," said Rai.
Citizens of Bihar are ready to choose their next state government as the assembly polls will kick start from October 28. The first phase will see 71 of the 243 seats go to polls. Polling parties in Gaya left for their respective polling stations after collecting EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) and VVPATs (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails) ahead of voting for the first phase of polling. Gaya's District Magistrate Abhishek Singh informed that more than 20,000 polling personnel and around 18,000 police officers have been deployed for smooth functioning of polling process. Bihar will vote in three phases of which first begins on October 28, and the next two phases of voting will take place on November 03 and November 08. Counting of votes will take place on November 11.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that the Bihar Assembly polls will be his last election. Nitish Kumar announced this during a poll rally in Purnia district of Bihar. Nitish Kumar is leading the NDA in the ongoing polls in Bihar where his major challenger is the Tejashwi Yadav led RJD. Nitish has also been under constant fire from LJP, which quit the NDA in Bihar days ahead of the polls. Nitish Kumar was making a pitch for the JDU candidate Leshi Singh when he said ‘this is my last election, all’s well that ends well.’ The 69-year-old leader has ruled the state for nearly 15 years and served as a union minister quite a few times. Nitish Kumar, who is seeking a fourth straight term in office, urged the electors to vote the NDA to power yet again. The last phase of polling in Bihar will be held on 7th of November and the result will be announced on 10th of November. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:06Published
Launching a strong attack on Mamata Banerjee over "hollow promises" and "corruption", Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday expressed confidence that BJP will form government in West Bengal with over 200 seats in the next assembly polls and the party will turn the state into "Sonar Bangla" in five years. Amit Shah also slammed the Mamata Banerjee government over the law and order situation in the state and said the state "leads in the country when it comes to the killing of political workers". "Give a chance to Narendra Modi's leadership, we will make 'Sonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal) within five years. Our aim is the development of West Bengal," he said. The Home Minister said that hopes of people of the state have turned into despair and anger towards the ruling party in the state. West Bengal is slated to go for assembly polls next year.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:31Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte on Friday discussed wide-ranging issues pertaining to the bilateral ties, and ways to deal with the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic. In his opening remarks at the virtual bilateral summit with the Italian leader, Modi said it is clear that the COVID-19 epidemic will remain a watershed in history just like the Second World War. "We all have to adapt ourselves to this new world," he said, adding that there was a need to be ready for the challenges and opportunities arising out of the pandemic. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:48Published