'Mamata govt halted benefits of over 80 central schemes for poor': Amit Shah

Twitter on Friday cleared the air around Union Home Minister Amit Shah's account being locked. Twitter said Shah's account was temporarily locked due to an 'inadvertent error'. The microblogging site added that the decision was reversed immediately. On Thursday, the home minister's display picture was removed by Twitter. Shah's display photo was reportedly removed in response to 'report from copyright holder'. Clicking on Shah's picture showed a blank page with the message, 'Media not displayed'. The image was restored after a while and there were no other details available from Twitter. The union home minister has 23.6 million followers on Twitter.
After having emerged as the largest party in the NDA in Bihar with 78 seats, the BJP is now shifting focus to West Bengal and other states where polls are scheduled in 2021. Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad spoke to BJP leader Amit Malviya on the BJP’s agenda for the states and the charge of polarization that the party often faces. The BJP leader said that raising genuine issues that concern the people cannot be termed polarization. ‘In West Bengal the brazen minority appeasement of the Mamata Banerjee government is going to be an issue. The fact that the majority community is at the receiving end of the state’s discriminatory behavior is going to be an issue,’ Amit Malviya told Hindustan Times. The BJP IT cell head however added that they will not dilute their focus on development but added that the party will not shy away from the inconvenient issues that need to be addressed. Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to West Bengal had said that the party will win with two-thirds majority in the state. Watch the full video for all the details.
BJP Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya on November 09 called Mamata Banerjee government "autocratic, dictatorship and fascist", adding that the 'didi' government will exit from West Bengal after the state assembly elections next year. Surya said, "Not a single sacrifice and not a single martyrdom will go in vain. We will ensure that this autocratic, dictatorship and fascist government of Mamata Banerjee will be shown the door in the coming elections. I ask conscientious Indians, who respect and value the Indian Constitution, to raise voices against fascism in West Bengal, stand for rule of law." West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections will be held next year.
As Diwali festivities began, devotees thronged temples to offer prayers. Devotees flocked to Kali Ghat in Kolkata. 5-day Kali Puja commenced today. Kali Puja is majorly observed in States of West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Odisha.
Home Minister Amit Shah on November 06 slammed Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee by saying All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief didn't shy away from corruption even during COVID-19 and..
Launching a strong attack on Mamata Banerjee over "hollow promises" and "corruption", Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday expressed confidence that BJP will form government in West Bengal with over 200..
Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the Mamata government during his visit to West Bengal. Shah accused the TMC government of blocking central schemes meant for the poor sections of the society and..
