'Mamata govt halted benefits of over 80 central schemes for poor': Amit Shah

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:12s
Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to freedom fighter Birsa Munda in Bankura.

He is on a two-day visit to the state.

During his visit, Shah said, "I can see in the eyes of people the hope for change in West Bengal that is possible only under the leadership of our PM Narendra Modi ji.

Mamata govt is not letting the benefits of over 80 central schemes of the Central govt reach the poor."


