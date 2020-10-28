Global  
 

US results 2020: Why are they taking so long in contrast to the Indian way? | Oneindia News

Counting has entered the third day in America and Indians who had 650 parties, 8,000 candidates contesting the 2019 polls with 603 million voters are wondering why the process is taking so long?

In India, results are typically declared the same day as counting.

The Election Commission of India is winning praises online for its efficient work as the clock ticks and US results remain inconclusive.

Lets take a look at why there's a delay.

