Nevada: ballots continue to come in by mail

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:36s
Nevada: ballots continue to come in by mail

Nevada: ballots continue to come in by mail

Nevada could decide who will win this election, however we are still waiting on results from them.

It could take weeks before the final count as they are still accepting mail in votes.


