Nevada: ballots continue to come in by mail

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday there were no major disturbances at polling locations on Election Day. As the election continues across the country, the police department's..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 03:06Published
Monday morning a Nevada judge denied a courtroom bid by the Trump campaign and state Republicans to stop the count of mail-in ballots in Clark County, the state’s most populous and Democratic-leaning..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:51Published