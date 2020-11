Presidents lead shrinking in Georgia Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:01s - Published 2 minutes ago Presidents lead shrinking in Georgia Ballots are still not finalized in Fulton County Georgia. President Trump was still ahead of Joe Biden so far this morning. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources The Company He Keeps: Doug Collins Announces Roger Stone As His Campaign Surrogate



Republican Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia is making a run for the Senate. He faces stiff competition from Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challenger Rafael Warnock, who has a significant edge over.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:41 Published 5 days ago