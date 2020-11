President asks for recount Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:47s - Published 2 minutes ago President asks for recount President Trump is asking for a recount in Wisconsin. If it is decided, the count could take up to two weeks. 0

Wisconsin Governor says allegations of voting irregularities are 'BS' Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers called allegations of election irregularities "irresponsible" and "BS"...

