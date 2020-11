Fire truck crashes in Boston Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:06s - Published 19 seconds ago A fire truck crashed in Boston early Thursday morning. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend IS LIVE ON THE SCENE WITH WHATWE KNOW RIGHT NOW.TODD: GOOD MORNING.ABOUT A BLOCK OF WASHINGTONSTREET IS SHUT DOWN AT THIS ASHOUR THE INVESTIGATIONCONTINUES.POLICE ARE KEEPING US ABOUT ABLOCK BACK BECAUSE OF THEINVESTIGATION, BUT AS WE ZOOMIN, YOU CAN SEE THE FIRE TRUCKSTILL IN THE BUILDING AT THISHOUR.THIS CRASH HAPPENED AROUND 2:30THIS MORNING HERE AT TALBOTAVENUE AND WASHINGTON STREET.THE FIRE TRUCK HITTING ABUILDING AT THE CORNER THERE.ANOTHER VEHICLE ALSO INVOLVED.BOSTON EMS TELLS US FOUR PEOPLEWERE TRANSPORTED FROM THISCRASH.IT IS NOT YET CLEAR HOW MANY OFTHOSE WERE FIREFIGHTERS, AND THEEXTENT OF THE INJURIES ISN’TCLEAR.AROUND THE SAME TIME, THERE WASA FIRE NOT FAR FROM HERE AT 17DORCHESTER AVENUE.FIREFIGHTERS HAD STRUCK TWOALARMS THERE AROUND 2:20 AFTERFLAMES WERE SPOTTED COMING FROMCHARLIE’S PIZZA.THAT FIRE WAS KNOCKED DOWN, NOINJURIES WERE REPORTED.THE CRASH HERE REMAINS UNDERINVESTIGATION.WE WILL BRING YOU UPDATES ASSOON AS WE GET THEM.REPORTING LIVE IN DORCHEST





