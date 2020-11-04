Global  
 

Protests erupt across the country as key states continue ballot-counting

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 02:15s - Published




Protests took place in Nevada, Arizona and Pennsylvania overnight as election officials continue to count ballots.

Http://abcactionnews.com/election


