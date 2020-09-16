Buckland: Care home guidance to be announced shortly

Robert Buckland has said guidance for care homes during lockdown will be announced shortly.

The Justice Secretary went on to add he "didn't go into politics to lock people down" but it wouldn't been "irresponsible" to ignore the rising cases of coronavirus.

Report by Browna.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn