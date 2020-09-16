Buckland: Care home guidance to be announced shortly

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland called for a “new approach” to sentencing ashe set out plans for a shake-up of powers for courts. During a speech forthink tank the Centre for Social Justice on Wednesday morning, he saidsentencing failures can perpetuate low-level offenders getting stuck in a lifeof crime.
Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has defended the UK government's decision to modify the Internal Markets Bill, which could modify the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act and violate international law. Explaining the government were "preparing for all eventualities" in the ongoing discussions, Mr Buckland argued legal violations could be avoided with "sensible negotiation".
Justice Secretary Robert Buckland says the Sentencing White Paper being published today is focused on "making sentencing smarter", with longer prison sentences for serious and violent offenders. Mr Buckland said the changes would boost public confidence by putting the "punishment of offenders" at "the heart of the penal system".
People across London went to bars and restaurants for one last evening out before the new month-long restrictions come into play.
Rush hour traffic is still ongoing in the capital despite people being told to stay home as new lockdown measures come into effect. Last night saw hundreds of miles of traffic jams as many left London for the month-long restrictions.