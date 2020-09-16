Global  
 

Buckland: Care home guidance to be announced shortly

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:39s - Published
Robert Buckland has said guidance for care homes during lockdown will be announced shortly.

The Justice Secretary went on to add he "didn't go into politics to lock people down" but it wouldn't been "irresponsible" to ignore the rising cases of coronavirus.

Report by Browna.

