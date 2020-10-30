Global  
 

President Trump turns toward courts in re-election battle

Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:01s - Published
President Trump turns toward courts in re-election battle

President Trump turns toward courts in re-election battle

As Democrat Joe Biden inched closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House, President Donald Trump's campaign put into action the legal strategy the president had signaled for weeks: attacking the integrity of the voting process in states where the result could mean his defeat.

MATT REED IS LIVE IN BOSTON WITHTHE LATEST ON THE LEGALCHALLENGES.MATT?MATT: THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN ISLOOKING TO TAKE LEGAL ACTION INAT LEAST THREE STATES.THAT INCLUDES A CALL FOR ARECOUNT IN WISCONSIN, A PUSH TOHALT COUNTING IN MICHIGAN, ACHALLENGE TO BALLOT DEADLINES INPENNSYLVANIA AND A PUSH TO SETASIDE LATE ABSENTEE BALLOTS INGEORGIA.PENNSYLVANIA AND GEORGIA HAVENOT BEEN CALLED YET.LEGAL EXPERTS SAY CLOSEELECTIONS ARE A HALLMARK OF OUDEMOCRACY, BUT PATIENCE HAS TOCOME WITH THAT.PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS ALREADY-- HAS T COME WITH THAT.




Related videos from verified sources

Expert weighs in on why 2020 election may not look like 2000 [Video]

Expert weighs in on why 2020 election may not look like 2000

As Americans await results from several key states in the race for the nation’s highest office, President Donald Trump’s legal team has filed lawsuits in multiple states claiming impropriety and..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:24Published
Supreme Court may not have final say in election [Video]

Supreme Court may not have final say in election

While President Donald Trump has promised to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on a presidential race that is still too close to call, the nation's top judicial body may not be the final arbiter..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:21Published
Courts deciding close elections is 'American way' -McConnell [Video]

Courts deciding close elections is 'American way' -McConnell

As an excruciatingly close presidential election hung in the balance, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday said, "I don't think the president should be criticized for suggesting he..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:30Published