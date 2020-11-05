Global  
 

President Trump demands recount

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:25s - Published
President Trump is asking for a recount after AP called Wisconsin for Biden by just 20,000 votes.


President asks for recount

President asks for recount

President Trump is asking for a recount in Wisconsin. If it is decided, the count could take up to two weeks.

Trump Administration Files Suit In Michigan, Calls For Recount In Wisconsin

Trump Administration Files Suit In Michigan, Calls For Recount In Wisconsin

Democrats and critics from Wisconsin and Michigan -- both states that Joe Biden captured -- said the Trump administration's maneuvers have a slim chance of working.

Biden Now Close to Majority in Electoral College as Trump Demands Halt to Vote Count

Biden Now Close to Majority in Electoral College as Trump Demands Halt to Vote Count

President Trump's campaign filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia as he slipped behind Democrat Joe Biden in the hunt for the 270 Electoral College votes. (11-4-20)

