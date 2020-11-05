Election 2020: Election result delays common Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:38s - Published 2 minutes ago Election 2020: Election result delays common Fox 4 speaks with FSW history professor who tells us that it is common to see election result delays some results even taking up to a month. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend HUNDRED AND 64 ELECTORAL VOTES,WHILE PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP HASTWO HUNDRED AND 14 VOTES.WAITING ON ELECTION RESULTS MAYSEEM UNUSUAL BUT IT’S MORECOMMON THAN YOU MIGHT THINK.PROFESSOR BRANDON JETT ATFLORIDA SOUTHWESTERN STATECOLLEGE SAYS -- HISTORICALLY --SOME ELECTION RESULTS HAVE TAKENOVER A MONTH TO COME IN...BUT THERE ARE DEADLINES EACHSTATE HAS TO CERTIFY THEIRELECTIONS BYTHOSE RESULTS ULTIMATELYREPORTED TO THE ELECTORALCOLLEGE"December 14 is when theelectoral college makes theirdecision and that when we’llhave a clearer picture of whatthe end of this thing will looklike offici





