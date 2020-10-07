Arnab Goswami moves HC; Sanjay Raut hits back at BJP l All the latest updates

Arnab Goswami has moved the Bombay High Court challenging his arrest in the 2018 suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother.

Goswami was arrested on Wednesday morning for allegedly abetting the suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik, and was taken to the Alibaug police station in neighbouring Raigad district.

He was later produced before a magistrate's court in Alibaug which remanded him in judicial custody till November 18.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Ram Kadam met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and demanded action against the police personnel for allegedly assaulting Goswami.

Kadam also announced that he will hold a hunger strike outside the State Secretariat on Friday against Goswami's arrest.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that all the BJP leaders who have condemned Goswami’s arrest should go and meet the family members of Anvay Naik.

Several top BJP leaders including the Home Ministers had tweeted against the arrest of the Republic TV editor calling it an attack on press freedom.

