Arnab Goswami moves HC; Sanjay Raut hits back at BJP l All the latest updates

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:54s - Published
Arnab Goswami has moved the Bombay High Court challenging his arrest in the 2018 suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother.

Goswami was arrested on Wednesday morning for allegedly abetting the suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik, and was taken to the Alibaug police station in neighbouring Raigad district.

He was later produced before a magistrate's court in Alibaug which remanded him in judicial custody till November 18.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Ram Kadam met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and demanded action against the police personnel for allegedly assaulting Goswami.

Kadam also announced that he will hold a hunger strike outside the State Secretariat on Friday against Goswami's arrest.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that all the BJP leaders who have condemned Goswami’s arrest should go and meet the family members of Anvay Naik.

Several top BJP leaders including the Home Ministers had tweeted against the arrest of the Republic TV editor calling it an attack on press freedom.

Watch the full video for all the details.


Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut reacted on Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami's arrest in a 2018 suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother. He said that before protesting for Goswami, BJP's cabinet ministers and its leaders in Maharashtra should meet Naik's family and understand the pain from which they went through in past two years. Raut backed Maharashtra Police by asserting Police is independent for the investigation and he assured that there will be no injustice to anyone. Recently, Anvay Naik's wife and daughter thanked Maharashtra Police for the action in the case and hoped for justice. Naik killed himself in 2018 and named Arnab Goswami and two others in his suicide note.

A big political war has broken out over the arrest of Arnab Goswami in a 2018 suicide case. A 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik had died by suicide, while his mother was also found dead at their home. In the suicide note , Naik had alleged he was being forced to take this step as he was not paid dues collectively amounting to Rs 5.40 crore by Goswami and two others. Naik was the managing director of Concorde Designs Private Limited, which rendered services for Republic TV. Along with Republic channel, Naik had dues with two other companies namely Smartworks and IcastX/Skimedia. Anvay Naik’s wife then lodged a complaint with Alibaug police against Arnab Goswami, Feroz Shaikh and Nitish Sarda for allegedly abetting their suicide. Later in April 2019, the police closed the case and cvited a lack of evidence against the accused for doing so. The case was taken up after a video posted by the late interior designer’s wife was retweeted by the Maharashtra Home Minister who promised justice for the family. Watch the full video for all the details.

Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the Mamata government during his visit to West Bengal. Shah accused the TMC government of blocking central schemes meant for the poor sections of the society and declared that BJP would form government in the state with a 2/3 majority after the next assembly elections. ‘Benefits of more than 80 schemes of the Central government for poor and tribals are blocked by the Mamata government. I would like to tell Mamata Banerjee that if she perceives that she can stop BJP by these moves then it is her misconception,’ Shah said. ‘The aid that the Central government has committed to the poor people of West Bengal has not reached them. In the tribal areas also this is the case. The poor families are also not getting health services of Rs 5 lakhs under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Even the farmers are not getting Rs 6,000 every year,’ the Home Minister added. Watch the full video for all the details.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP over rising onion prices, RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's face for Bihar assembly polls, Tejashwi Yadav said even though onion prices have hit century, the government doesn't seem to care. Tejashwi reminded BJP of its hard stance against rising onion prices when the party was in opposition, adding that for BJP, 'Mehangai Dayan' has turned into 'Bhaujai'.

A big political war has erupted over the arrest of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami. Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the Maharashtra government and said that they have shamed democracy yet again. ‘Congress and and its allies have shamed democracy once again. Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV & Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy. It reminds us of the Emergency. This attack on free press must be and will be opposed,’ Amit Shah tweeted. Union Minister Smriti Irani also lashed out at the Uddhav government and said this is an attack on free press. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra police must have got some evidence based on which it acted against the senior journalist. Arnab Goswami was arrested this morning for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. Goswami alleged that he was assaulted by the policemen before being taken away. Watch the full video for all the details.

On alleged assault on Chief Editor of Republic TV Arnab Goswami by Mumbai Police, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra government has not taken any revenge. "Maharashtra government never takes revenge so it is not appropriate to use this term. The law is followed in Maharashtra and there is no place for anarchy here. Police can take action if they have evidence against anyone. Since the formation of Thackeray government, no action has been taken against anyone for revenge. You must have seen that channel had run a campaign to defame us through baseless allegations," said Sanjay Raut. Chief Editor of Republic TV Arnab Goswami alleged that Mumbai Police assaulted his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son and wife at his house on November 04.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut targeted Jammu and Kashmir politicians Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah over the abrogation of the erstwhile state's special status. Raut was asked a question about Mufti reportedly saying that she will seek China's help regarding dilution of Article 370. He said that such people should be arrested and sent to Andaman and Nicobar for 10 years. Political parties of rivals Mufti (PDP) and Abdullah (NC) have joined hands with 4 other outfits to seek restoration of J&K's special status. The grouping has been named People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. Watch the full video for more.

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty was seen at Santacruz police station on Thursday. The actor, who is out on bail, was marking her presence at the police station. The actor was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday. Rhea has to mark her presence every day for 10 days at the nearest police station between 11 am and 5 pm. The actor was arrested in a drug-related case in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. Rhea was released after 28 days after she was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Sushant’s father had filed an FIR against Rhea for abetting the actor’s suicide and misappropriation of funds. Watch the full video for more details.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty was released from Byculla Jail after Bombay High Court granted her bail on October 07. Rhea got bail in the drug-related case almost after a month. The court asked the 28-year-old actor to submit a bond amount of Rs 1 lakh along with her passport.

Actor, Payal Ghosh has joined Ramdas Athawale’s Republican Party of India. The actor had recently accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault. Ramdas Athawale has backed the actor and has demanded that Anurag Kashyap should be arrested. He had also accompanied the actor to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari last month. Payal Ghosh has now been appointed as the vice president of the women’s wing of the party. Speaking after her induction into the RPI, Payal Ghosh said that Bollywood should boycott Anurag Kashyap till the probe into her complaint is not over. Watch the full video for all the details.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has lashed out at the Governors of Maharashtra & West Bengal. Sanjay Raut said that Governors are the political agents of the President as they do political work. Raut further added that it seems only the states of West Bengal and Maharashtra seem to have Governors at present. The attack comes days after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari taunted CM Uddhav Thackeray over reopening of places of worship in the state. Koshyari had questioned Uddhav’s commitment to Hindutva and questioned whether he too had turned secular. The Chief Minister had given a stinging response saying that his Hindutva did not need validation from the Governor and also added that secularism is a part of the Indian constitution. Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has also been at loggerheads with the Mamata Banerjee led state government over the issue of law and order in the state. Many leaders from the ruling Trinamool Congress have accused the Governor of being partisan. Watch the full video for all the details.

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut responded to Bharatiya Janata Party's criticism in a debate over 'Hindutva'. On the occasion of Dussehra, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had slammed ex-ally BJP over Hindutva, asking the party to learn it from RSS. He also said that his father Bal Thackeray's Hindutva didn't involve 'clanging utensils'. BJP's Ram Kadam responded by saying that despite giving a speech from Savarkar Smarak, Thackeray didn't praise the historical figure, possibly because he was afraid of his new allies. Raut said that the Sena has always stood by Savarkar, but BJP must explain why it hasn't conferred Bharat Ratna on him yet.

Heavy police is deployed outside Alibaug Police station on Nov 04 as Chief Editor of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami was brought here by police. Goswami said, "I have been beaten by the police." Mumbai Police has detained him today. Arnab alleged Mumbai Police assaulted his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son and wife. While Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh said, "No one is above the law. Maharashtra Police will work as per the law."

A fresh case was filed against Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami, hours after his arrest. Maharashtra police accused Goswami of resisting arrest and invoked Sections 353, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian..

Shah Rukh Khan To Play A Double Role Of Father And Son In South Director Atlee’s Next Project. Himani Shivpuri revealed for the first time that she was a cancer survivor, wanted to meet Sanjay Dutt..

Sanjay Dutt announces recovery from cancer on his kids Shahraan and Iqra's 10th birthday, thanks everyone for the prayers.In other news, Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Court Extends Rhea Chakraborty’s..

