Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michael J. Fox struggled through spinal surgery and broken arm in 2018

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Michael J. Fox struggled through spinal surgery and broken arm in 2018

Michael J. Fox struggled through spinal surgery and broken arm in 2018

Michael J.

Fox suffered the "darkest moment" of his life in 2018 after breaking his arm as he learned to walk again following secret spinal surgery.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Michael J. Fox Michael J. Fox Canadian-American actor

Back To The Future writer on why Michael J Fox replaced Eric Stoltz [Video]

Back To The Future writer on why Michael J Fox replaced Eric Stoltz

The co-creator of Back To The Future Bob Gale has said the film would havenever been the success it was if Eric Stoltz had not been replaced by MichaelJ Fox as Marty McFly while the film was already in production. The PulpFiction actor was originally cast in the 1985 classic movie about a highschool student who is accidentally sent 30 years into the past in a time-traveling DeLorean, but was dropped after a month of filming.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Michael J. Fox Addresses 'Darkest Moments' Since Parkinson's Diagnosis [Video]

Michael J. Fox Addresses 'Darkest Moments' Since Parkinson's Diagnosis

In a candid new interview with 'People', Michael J. Fox speaks about the ups and downs since being diagnosed with Parkinson's, including his latest health setback, which he details in his fourth memoir..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:28Published
Michael J. Fox Reveals the Painful Setback That Led to His ‘Darkest Moment’ Since Parkinson’s Diagnosis [Video]

Michael J. Fox Reveals the Painful Setback That Led to His ‘Darkest Moment’ Since Parkinson’s Diagnosis

The actor opens up about his new memoir, “No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality,” his recent health issues that inspired the book, and the secret to how he and his wife have..

Credit: People     Duration: 03:58Published
FOX HUNT DRIVE Movie - Lizzie Zerebko, Michael Olavson [Video]

FOX HUNT DRIVE Movie - Lizzie Zerebko, Michael Olavson

FOX HUNT DRIVE Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Alison, a down-on-her-luck young professional, spends her evenings trying to make ends meet as a ride-share driver. While wrapping up her shift, she..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:45Published