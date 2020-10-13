Michael J. Fox struggled through spinal surgery and broken arm in 2018

The co-creator of Back To The Future Bob Gale has said the film would havenever been the success it was if Eric Stoltz had not been replaced by MichaelJ Fox as Marty McFly while the film was already in production. The PulpFiction actor was originally cast in the 1985 classic movie about a highschool student who is accidentally sent 30 years into the past in a time-traveling DeLorean, but was dropped after a month of filming.
