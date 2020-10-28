Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Green and Gold 1 Minute Drill 11/5

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Green and Gold 1 Minute Drill 11/5

Green and Gold 1 Minute Drill 11/5

Will the Packers game against San Francisco go on as scheduled?

Lance Allan of TMJ4 Sports has new details in the Green and Gold One Minute Drill.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Green and Gold 1 Minute Drill - 11/2 [Video]

Green and Gold 1 Minute Drill - 11/2

Rod Burks examines what the loss to the Vikings exposed, and whether the Packers can fix it in today's Green & Gold 1 Minute Drill.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:14Published
Green and Gold 1 Minute Drill - 10/30 [Video]

Green and Gold 1 Minute Drill - 10/30

The Packers have a lot of injury issues, heading into the Minnesota Vikings game. Lance Allan of TMJ4 Sports breaks it down heading into Sunday.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:12Published
Green and Gold 1 Minute Drill - 10/28 [Video]

Green and Gold 1 Minute Drill - 10/28

The injury bug is causing the Packers to ease into the week. Lance Allan of TMJ4 Sports has the details, in the Green and Gold One Minute Drill.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:00Published