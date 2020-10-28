Green and Gold 1 Minute Drill 11/5
Will the Packers game against San Francisco go on as scheduled?
Lance Allan of TMJ4 Sports has new details in the Green and Gold One Minute Drill.
Green and Gold 1 Minute Drill - 11/2Rod Burks examines what the loss to the Vikings exposed, and whether the Packers can fix it in today's Green & Gold 1 Minute Drill.
Green and Gold 1 Minute Drill - 10/30The Packers have a lot of injury issues, heading into the Minnesota Vikings game. Lance Allan of TMJ4 Sports breaks it down heading into Sunday.
Green and Gold 1 Minute Drill - 10/28The injury bug is causing the Packers to ease into the week. Lance Allan of TMJ4 Sports has the details, in the Green and Gold One Minute Drill.