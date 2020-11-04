Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sarah McBride to Become First Transgender State Senator in US History

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Sarah McBride to Become First Transgender State Senator in US History

Sarah McBride to Become First Transgender State Senator in US History

McBride won in Delaware to become America's highest-ranking, openly transgender official.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sarah McBride Sarah McBride American transgender rights activist

Hollywood Clings to Hope With #CountEveryVote, Amy Schumer Reacts to Sarah McBride Making History & More | THR News [Video]

Hollywood Clings to Hope With #CountEveryVote, Amy Schumer Reacts to Sarah McBride Making History & More | THR News

Hollywood clings to hope with stars tweeting #CountEveryVote and urging patience, Amy Schumer reacts to Delaware's Sarah McBride making history and Trevor Noah's 'The Daily Show' hosted a live election-night special.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:51Published
LGBTQ+ Stars React to First Transgender State Senator Sarah McBride | THR News [Video]

LGBTQ+ Stars React to First Transgender State Senator Sarah McBride | THR News

Sarah McBride made history Tuesday, becoming the first transgender state senator in the United States by besting a Republican opponent Steve Washington.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:42Published

The 2020 Election Candidates Who Made History

 Ritchie Torres, Sarah McBride, Cori Bush and others won their races and broke barriers.
NYTimes.com

Delaware Delaware State in the United States

Biden says he is on course to take the White House in knife-edge US election [Video]

Biden says he is on course to take the White House in knife-edge US election

Joe Biden has declared he is winning enough states to take the White House inAmerica’s knife-edge election as the key battleground of Wisconsin was calledfor him. Speaking in his home state of Delaware, the former vice presidentsaid he would not declare victory, but believed he was on course to get enoughvotes in the electoral college system to beat President Donald Trump.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

Joe Biden delivers remarks as key states continue counting

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden addressed his supporters from Wilmington, Delaware, to say he's confident that he will emerge victorious against..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Sarah McBride becomes first openly transgender state senator in the nation, elected in Delaware

As a state senator, Sarah McBride will also be the highest-ranking openly transgender official in the...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •PinkNewsThe WrapHNGNNewsmaxCTV News


US election results 2020: Delaware elects Democrat Sarah McBride country's first transgender state senator

Democrat Sarah McBride has won a state Senate race in Delaware, and would become the first openly...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizNewsmaxUSATODAY.comCTV News



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trending: Kanye West concedes in the US election, Amy Schumer celebrates Sarah McBrides historic senate win, and Christopher Nol [Video]

Trending: Kanye West concedes in the US election, Amy Schumer celebrates Sarah McBrides historic senate win, and Christopher Nol

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published
Sarah McBride Becomes First Transgender State Senator In US History [Video]

Sarah McBride Becomes First Transgender State Senator In US History

Delaware voters elected McBride.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:07Published
Historic winners of the 2020 election [Video]

Historic winners of the 2020 election

From New York to New Mexico, barriers were broken across America in historic election wins. Sarah McBride won her race for Delaware State Senate, making her the first openly transgender state senator.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:46Published