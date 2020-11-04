Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Projected presidential winner not called in 5 states

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Projected presidential winner not called in 5 states
How many electoral votes do each candidate have? Depends on who you ask.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

The divided states of America: Can the US heal the scars left by a chaotic presidential election?

While the winner of the US presidential election has yet to be called, there are more than 67 million...
SBS - Published

U.S. sets record for cases amid election battle over virus

The United States set another record for daily confirmed coronavirus cases as states around the...
Newsday - Published

Twitter censures Trump as he tweets false information about the election

Right now, we are still waiting for the winner of the 2020 US presidential election to be determined,...
betanews - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

The One Thing Dems And GOP Voters Agreed On In 2020? Legal Weed [Video]

The One Thing Dems And GOP Voters Agreed On In 2020? Legal Weed

It's still unknown whether President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden will win the 2020 race for the US presidency. But according to Gizmodo, one clear winner has emerged in another..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:52Published
Millions of ballots still to count in Pennsylvania, says governor [Video]

Millions of ballots still to count in Pennsylvania, says governor

The governor of Pennsylvania, Tom Wolf, confirms there are still 'millions' ofballots to be counted before a winner in the US presidential election isdeclared in the state.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
Could The 2020 Election Be The Next “Bush v. Gore”? [Video]

Could The 2020 Election Be The Next “Bush v. Gore”?

With Donald Trump declaring presidential election victory despite the fact votes are still being counted, could 2020 be a repeat of the infamous George W. Bush versus Al Gore drama? Back in 2000, a..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:28Published