Bihar polls 2020: This is my last election, announces Nitish Kumar

BJP national president JP Nadda addressed a public meeting in Lauria ahead of final round of voting for Bihar Assembly polls. While addressing the gathering, he said, "Prince of 'jungle raj' was leader of opposition in Bihar Vidhan Sabha, yet he didn't attend Assembly even once. He is cheating people. So give him 'aaram' and give Nitish ji 'kaam.' He further added, "Both Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav were sitting in Delhi during COVID-19 pandemic as they were scared of corona. And now they ask what happened in Bihar during corona. Only CM Nitish Kumar and BJP workers took care of Bihar public during pandemic".
Onions were flung towards Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by some protestors while he was addressing a public meeting in Madhubani for the third phase of the assembly elections. Kumar was talking on employment issues when onions came flying at him at the rally in support of his party nominee Sudhanshu Shekhar at Gangaur village ground in Harlakhi assembly constituency, but it missed the target. The onions thrown from a distance fell before reaching the stage. The security personnel flung into action and covered the CM, who continued with his speech. Watch the full video for more details.
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij took a jibe on Rahul Gandhi's EVM statement and called him a 'kid' while his statement 'bizarre'. Anil Vij said, "It cannot be predicted what Rahul Gandhi ends up speaking. The voting machine belongs to the election commission, Rahul Gandhi is a kid therefore he doesn't know which thing belongs to whom. Therefore such statements are bizarre." During a rally in Bihar, Rahul Gandhi had renamed EVM as MVM meaning 'Modi Voting Machine.'
At least one person died of drowning and seven others are missing after a boat capsized in Naugachhia area of Bhagalpur on November 5. Rescue and search operation are underway by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams. Nine people have been rescued so far in which one person died. Over 40 people were on the boat when the incident took place.
Launching a scathing attack on the BJP over rising onion prices, RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's face for Bihar assembly polls, Tejashwi Yadav said even though onion prices have hit century, the government doesn't seem to care. Tejashwi reminded BJP of its hard stance against rising onion prices when the party was in opposition, adding that for BJP, 'Mehangai Dayan' has turned into 'Bhaujai'.
