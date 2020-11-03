Bihar polls 2020: This is my last election, announces Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on November 05 said that 2020 state assembly elections are his last polls.

He said it during a public rally in Purnea.

69-year-old, Kumar if wins this election, will be his fourth tenure in the state and will complete his 20 years of governance.

Kumar chose the last day of campaigning for announcement.