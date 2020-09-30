Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ford Recalls Several Explorers

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Ford Recalls Several Explorers

Ford Recalls Several Explorers

Ford Motor Company issued a safety recall on Explorer models from 2013-2017 due to an issue with rear suspension.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ford Explorer Recall: Over 375,000 SUVs Could Have Suspension Problem [Video]

Ford Explorer Recall: Over 375,000 SUVs Could Have Suspension Problem

Ford is recalling more than 375,000 Explorer SUVs in the U.S. and Canada to fix a suspension problem that has caused 13 crashes. The recall includes vehicles sold or registered in Massachusetts and the..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:37Published
Ford Recalls Over 700K Vehicles Due to Faulty Backup Cameras [Video]

Ford Recalls Over 700K Vehicles Due to Faulty Backup Cameras

According to Fox News, affected vehicles include most 2020 F-Series trucks.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Ford Issues Recall On Over 700,000 Vehicles [Video]

Ford Issues Recall On Over 700,000 Vehicles

Ford is issuing a recall on more than 700,000 vehicles because of problems with back-up cameras.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:33Published