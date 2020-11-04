Anil Vij calls Rahul Gandhi a 'kid,' his EVM statement 'bizarre'

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij took a jibe on Rahul Gandhi's EVM statement and called him a 'kid' while his statement 'bizarre'.

Anil Vij said, "It cannot be predicted what Rahul Gandhi ends up speaking.

The voting machine belongs to the election commission, Rahul Gandhi is a kid therefore he doesn't know which thing belongs to whom.

Therefore such statements are bizarre." During a rally in Bihar, Rahul Gandhi had renamed EVM as MVM meaning 'Modi Voting Machine.'