Anil Vij calls Rahul Gandhi a 'kid,' his EVM statement 'bizarre'

Bhupesh Baghel, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader, took on those seeking introspection following the party's subpar performance in the Bihar Assembly election. He said that leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal used to tell their junior colleagues to only raise party issues on internal fora, but were doing the opposite themselves. Baghel also defended calls to make Rahul Gandhi the party president, saying that there are no other leaders with greater acceptability among party workers. Watch the full video for more.
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on November 28 informed that schools will remain closed for 10 more days in the state. The state government had earlier decided to keep the schools shut till November 30, in view of COVID-19 situation.
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij was administered a trial dose of Covaxin on Friday. 67-year old Vij was administered the trial dose at the Civil Hospital at Ambala Cantt. On Wednesday, Vij had said the third phase of trial will begin in Haryana on Nov 20. Vij, an MLA from Ambala Cantt, had offered to be the first volunteer to get vaccinated. Covaxin, a potential vaccine against Covid, entered third phase of clinical trial. Covaxin is being developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR. Last month, the vaccine maker said it had completed interim analysis of Phase 1, 2 trials. The phase 3 trials will involve 26,000 volunteers across 25 centres in India. It is the largest clinical trial conducted for a Covid-19 vaccine in India.
Health Minister of Haryana, Anil Vij was administered a trial dose of Covaxin, an under trial vaccine for COVID-19, at a hospital in Ambala on November 20. "It is a matter of pride for us that India has developed vaccine for a deadly virus. I have volunteered so that others too, come forward to volunteer without any fear," said Minister Anil Vij. Anil Vij had offered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin, which started in the state today.
If one can control satellite on Moon and Mars from ground then what is EVM for them, said Congress leader Udit Raj on November 10 on early trends of Bihar elections results. "EVMs should go even if Congress wins. If one can control satellite on Moon and Mars from ground, then what is EVM in front of them? During recent Haryana polls, few boys were caught hacking EVMs through Bluetooth. I am saying it for all polls, not just Bihar," said Raj on Bihar elections results.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a gathering during his election rally in Bihar's Araria ahead of final round of voting for state Assembly. Rahul Gandhi took a jibe on the Electronic Voting Machine and called it 'MVM' meaning Modi Voting Machine. Rahul Gandhi said, "EVM is not EVM, but MVM - Modi Voting Machine. But, this time in Bihar, the youth is angry. So be it EVM or MVM, 'Gathbandhan' will win."
On occasion of 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji protesting farmers sang 'gurbani' at Singhu border. They prayed at the protest site and also distributed sweets on the occasion. Farmers have continued their agitation at Delhi border after rejecting the offer of conditional talks of the central government.
The protest from farmers against the Modi government’s recently passed farm bills has now entered its fifth day. The farmers who rejected the Centre’s talks offer have now threatened to block entry points into Delhi. Many farmers also spent another night in the cold at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points. Policemen were seen putting up concretes in the border areas amid tightened security. Around 32 farmer organisations, mostly from Punjab, and a few farmers from Gujarat and Maharashtra as well managed to reach Delhi on Friday and assembled at the border areas to continue their protest. Home Minister Amit Shah had held a meeting with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at BJP chief JP Nadda's residence on late Sunday night to discuss the ongoing farmers' protests. Farmers have been protesting at various places in Delhi and Haryana and have rejected the central government's offer to hold talks on December 3 saying that imposing conditions for starting a dialogue is an insult to them. Watch the full video for all the details.
Situation is peaceful and under control at Delhi-Haryana border (Singhu border), informed Surender Yadav, Joint CP (Northern Range), Delhi on November 30 as farmers decided to continue their protest against the new agricultural laws and rejected the central government's offer. "Situation is peaceful and under control. We are in contact with them (farmers). Our objective is to maintain law and order. We have deployed enough force," said Yadav to ANI.
A woman was shot at by unidentified assailants in Bihar's Patna. She was shot during a robbery attempt on November 28. The victim has been admitted at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for treatment. Speaking to media, a police official said, "The victim has been admitted to hospital and her condition is critical."
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a roadshow in Hyderabad. He said, "In Bihar, a newly-elected MLA of AIMIM declined to utter word 'Hindustan' during oath-taking event. They will live in Hindustan but when it comes to taking oath in the name of Hindustan, they hesitate. This shows the true face of AIMIM."
A picture of a jawan raising a baton as an old farmer evades him has gone viral. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted the image and said that it was a deeply saddening scene. He wrote: India believes..
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel laid to rest in Gujarat's Bharuch on November 26. Former party present Rahul Gandhi, former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath along with other leaders was..
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Gujarat's Bharuch to pay last respects to senior party leader Ahmed Patel on November 26. Patel breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of Nov..