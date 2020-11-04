Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bailey: Any trade agreement will need adjustment

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Bailey: Any trade agreement will need adjustment

Bailey: Any trade agreement will need adjustment

Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey has said the UK and EU need “a spirit of goodwill” as any Brexit trade agreement will need room for adjustments.

Report by Browna.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Andrew Bailey (banker) Andrew Bailey (banker) British central banker

Bailey: We’re likely to be “10 or 11%” below last year [Video]

Bailey: We’re likely to be “10 or 11%” below last year

Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey has said despite the "rapid recovery" we saw in the summer, the UK economy is likely to end the year "10 to 11%" below where it was last year. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:16Published

Bank of England Bank of England Central bank of the United Kingdom


European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Brexit briefing: 56 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 56 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
US election: EU calls for calm, as Trump and Biden battle it out [Video]

US election: EU calls for calm, as Trump and Biden battle it out

The EU has called for calm and patience, amid a tightly contested US presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:48Published
Brexit briefing: 57 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 57 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Miliband denies Biden hostility towards UK [Video]

Miliband denies Biden hostility towards UK

Britain’s former foreign secretary David Miliband has denied suggestions that a Joe Biden presidency would be hostile to the UK, but warns that Washington will increasingly look to Paris, Berlin and Brussels to build international partnerships because of Britain’s departure from the European Union. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:53Published

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy after the US election results

 There’s no clear winner in the US elections so far. Joe Biden is in the lead, but a win for the Democrats isn’t guaranteed. Unsurprisingly, stock markets are..
WorldNews

This presidential election is a victory for Boris Johnson

 The US presidential election currently sits on a knife’s edge. It could go either way, and if you were in Trump’s camp right now, you might be justified in..
WorldNews

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Buckland: Care home guidance to be announced shortly [Video]

Buckland: Care home guidance to be announced shortly

Robert Buckland has said guidance for care homes during lockdown will be announced shortly. The Justice Secretary went on to add he "didn't go into politics to lock people down" but it wouldn't been "irresponsible" to ignore the rising cases of coronavirus. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:39Published
Revellers enjoy one last night in central London [Video]

Revellers enjoy one last night in central London

People across London went to bars and restaurants for one last evening out before the new month-long restrictions come into play. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:34Published
Rush hour traffic sweeps London despite lockdown [Video]

Rush hour traffic sweeps London despite lockdown

Rush hour traffic is still ongoing in the capital despite people being told to stay home as new lockdown measures come into effect. Last night saw hundreds of miles of traffic jams as many left London for the month-long restrictions. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:44Published

Tweets about this