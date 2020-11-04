Bailey: Any trade agreement will need adjustment

Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey has said despite the "rapid recovery" we saw in the summer, the UK economy is likely to end the year "10 to 11%" below where it was last year. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Britain's former foreign secretary David Miliband has denied suggestions that a Joe Biden presidency would be hostile to the UK, but warns that Washington will increasingly look to Paris, Berlin and Brussels to build international partnerships because of Britain's departure from the European Union. Report by Chinnianl.
Robert Buckland has said guidance for care homes during lockdown will be announced shortly. The Justice Secretary went on to add he "didn't go into politics to lock people down" but it wouldn't been "irresponsible" to ignore the rising cases of coronavirus. Report by Browna.
People across London went to bars and restaurants for one last evening out before the new month-long restrictions come into play. Report by Browna.
Rush hour traffic is still ongoing in the capital despite people being told to stay home as new lockdown measures come into effect. Last night saw hundreds of miles of traffic jams as many left London for the month-long restrictions. Report by Browna.