US Election result 2020: Joe Biden inches closer to finish | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:54s - Published 1 minute ago US Election result 2020: Joe Biden inches closer to finish | Oneindia News Although it is most likely that the final results for the US election 2020 will be known only on the weekend, it appears now that Joe Biden is closer to victory as he inches toward the 270 electoral college votes mark. In the latest, Biden has 264 projected electoral votes, however 6 key states of Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Alaska are still too close to call. #POTUS #USElections #Biden264 0

