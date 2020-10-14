National Donut Day 11052020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 days ago

Today when you go into the 70s this weekend, thoughtime now xxx it's national donut day!

Lots of local donut shops are hosting deals today... l3: consumer report white it's national donut day!

And if you chose to indluge..get this... itll be one of about 10 billion eaten by americans this year!

That's about 31 doughnuts per person!

Another fun fact: there are actually two national doughnut days.

The other one is the first friday in june.

That day honors the salvation army lassies who served the pastry to soldiers during world war one.

### l3: consumer report white aldi advent calendars