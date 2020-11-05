Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 8 minutes ago

Wisconsin Officials are preparing for the President to call for a revote, as long as he pays for it

11052020 Wisconsin Prepares for Possible Recount

Wisconsin meanwhile the state of wisconsin is preparing for the president to demand a recount.

State law allows for it if the margin is within one percent.

But election officials say the candidate has to cover the cost.

In 2016 - green party candidate jill stein asked - and paid 3.5 million dollars for a recount.

Trump's team has three days after the counties file official results with the state to request a recount.

If it does make that request... the process is