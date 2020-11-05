11052020 Wisconsin Prepares for Possible Recount
Wisconsin Officials are preparing for the President to call for a revote, as long as he pays for it
Wisconsin meanwhile the state of wisconsin is preparing for the president to demand a recount.
State law allows for it if the margin is within one percent.
But election officials say the candidate has to cover the cost.
In 2016 - green party candidate jill stein asked - and paid 3.5 million dollars for a recount.
Trump's team has three days after the counties file official results with the state to request a recount.
If it does make that request... the process is