Health Stress: Five Strategies to Help Manage

And possibly now..more than ever before with the election..covid- 19..or other issues.

If you're stuggling with stress.there are ways to help.

The pandemic.

Working from home.

Experts say it's all making it very difficult to manage our stress levels.

"not really distinguishing between work and home, moms with all the kids at home, etc.

It's been very very stressful for many many people."

Doctor graham simpson.

Medical director for opt health.

A telemedicine app.

Says it's all about self-care.

Here are his five tips to de-stress.

Number one-- move your body!

Release feel-good endorphins by exercising or simply stretching.

Number two-- breathe!

Take little breaks to rest your mind and re-center yourself.

"and breathe in and out through your nose not your mouth, because when you breathe like this your whole body tends to relax."

Number three-- get enough sleep.

Getting enough rest boosts your mood... so create a routine.

"you want to try to go to bed at the same time, ten thirty... eleven o- clock at night and wake up at seven in the morning.

Try to make that a habit."

Pick up a hobby, learn new things to boost your mood.

And number five-- measure your levels.

Even if you're doing all the right things-- you could still be struggling.

"you cant' really feel good and feel stress-free without having your nutrients and hormones balanced."

"a lot of these nutrients can be easily measured with just a simple blood test, certaintly with the hormones."

For today's health minute, i'm meredith wood.

